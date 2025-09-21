The post Hong Kong Man Reports HK$26.2M Cryptocurrency Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hong Kong investigates HK$26.2M crypto scam affecting elderly victim. No major crypto market impact identified. Authorities emphasize importance of verifying investment offers. A 75-year-old man in Hong Kong lost HK$26.2 million ($3.35 million) between July and September to a cryptocurrency scam involving a fake ‘National Hong Kong Coin’. This incident highlights the dangers of fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes, urging verification through official channels to avoid significant financial loss. Elderly Victim Loses Millions in Fraudulent Crypto Scheme Hong Kong’s police report detailed a major cryptocurrency scam involving promises of high returns. The victim, a 75-year-old man, was persuaded to invest HK$26.2 million between July and September. The scammers posed as investment experts and created false social media accounts, including impersonating Chief Executive John Lee Ka-Chiu. No immediate market changes occurred following this incident, but the event has spotlighted the need for caution. Authorities have urged citizens to verify investment opportunities through official channels, emphasizing there is no government-backed cryptocurrency known as the “National Hong Kong Coin.” The fraudulent schemes specifically targeted individuals without broader market disturbances. The government has no involvement in any project purporting to be a ‘National Hong Kong Coin.’ Citizens should exercise discernment and verify news via official accounts. – Johnny Ng, Legislative Council Member, Government of Hong Kong. Ethereum Price Steady Despite Scam Reports Did you know? The emphasis on using authorized channels to verify information echoes previous crypto scams, highlighting consistent risks in the cryptocurrency market exploited by social engineering tactics. Ethereum (ETH) holds a current price of $4,493.87, recording a slight 24-hour increase of 0.53%, while observing a 7-day decline of 3.66%. According to CoinMarketCap, it maintains a market cap of $542.43 billion with dominance at 13.41%. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:05 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap A Coincu… The post Hong Kong Man Reports HK$26.2M Cryptocurrency Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hong Kong investigates HK$26.2M crypto scam affecting elderly victim. No major crypto market impact identified. Authorities emphasize importance of verifying investment offers. A 75-year-old man in Hong Kong lost HK$26.2 million ($3.35 million) between July and September to a cryptocurrency scam involving a fake ‘National Hong Kong Coin’. This incident highlights the dangers of fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes, urging verification through official channels to avoid significant financial loss. Elderly Victim Loses Millions in Fraudulent Crypto Scheme Hong Kong’s police report detailed a major cryptocurrency scam involving promises of high returns. The victim, a 75-year-old man, was persuaded to invest HK$26.2 million between July and September. The scammers posed as investment experts and created false social media accounts, including impersonating Chief Executive John Lee Ka-Chiu. No immediate market changes occurred following this incident, but the event has spotlighted the need for caution. Authorities have urged citizens to verify investment opportunities through official channels, emphasizing there is no government-backed cryptocurrency known as the “National Hong Kong Coin.” The fraudulent schemes specifically targeted individuals without broader market disturbances. The government has no involvement in any project purporting to be a ‘National Hong Kong Coin.’ Citizens should exercise discernment and verify news via official accounts. – Johnny Ng, Legislative Council Member, Government of Hong Kong. Ethereum Price Steady Despite Scam Reports Did you know? The emphasis on using authorized channels to verify information echoes previous crypto scams, highlighting consistent risks in the cryptocurrency market exploited by social engineering tactics. Ethereum (ETH) holds a current price of $4,493.87, recording a slight 24-hour increase of 0.53%, while observing a 7-day decline of 3.66%. According to CoinMarketCap, it maintains a market cap of $542.43 billion with dominance at 13.41%. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:05 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap A Coincu…

Hong Kong Man Reports HK$26.2M Cryptocurrency Scam

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 07:11
Key Points:
  • Hong Kong investigates HK$26.2M crypto scam affecting elderly victim.
  • No major crypto market impact identified.
  • Authorities emphasize importance of verifying investment offers.

A 75-year-old man in Hong Kong lost HK$26.2 million ($3.35 million) between July and September to a cryptocurrency scam involving a fake ‘National Hong Kong Coin’.

This incident highlights the dangers of fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes, urging verification through official channels to avoid significant financial loss.

Elderly Victim Loses Millions in Fraudulent Crypto Scheme

Hong Kong’s police report detailed a major cryptocurrency scam involving promises of high returns. The victim, a 75-year-old man, was persuaded to invest HK$26.2 million between July and September. The scammers posed as investment experts and created false social media accounts, including impersonating Chief Executive John Lee Ka-Chiu.

No immediate market changes occurred following this incident, but the event has spotlighted the need for caution. Authorities have urged citizens to verify investment opportunities through official channels, emphasizing there is no government-backed cryptocurrency known as the “National Hong Kong Coin.” The fraudulent schemes specifically targeted individuals without broader market disturbances.

Ethereum Price Steady Despite Scam Reports

Did you know? The emphasis on using authorized channels to verify information echoes previous crypto scams, highlighting consistent risks in the cryptocurrency market exploited by social engineering tactics.

Ethereum (ETH) holds a current price of $4,493.87, recording a slight 24-hour increase of 0.53%, while observing a 7-day decline of 3.66%. According to CoinMarketCap, it maintains a market cap of $542.43 billion with dominance at 13.41%.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:05 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

A Coincu research team member stated, “Such fraud incidents highlight the persistent threat of unauthorized schemes in the crypto market. Regulatory emphasis on educational initiatives can mitigate risks and enhance market integrity.” The events underscore the continuous requirement for vigilance in investor education.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/scam-alert/hong-kong-crypto-scam-investigation/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
