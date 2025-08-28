Hong Kong Officials Pull Out of Crypto Event With Eric Trump

Political sensitivities force Hong Kong officials to withdraw from Bitcoin Asia 2025.

Eric Trump’s headline role highlights U.S. push for global crypto leadership.

Hong Kong advances crypto hub ambitions despite U.S.-China trade tensions

Hong Kong’s largest crypto conference hit a political landmine after a senior regulator and a legislator pulled out of its speaker lineup. The withdrawals from Bitcoin Asia 2025 came shortly after the announcement that Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, would headline the event.

The event, scheduled for August 28–29 in Hong Kong, is one of the world’s most closely watched gatherings for digital asset investors and innovators. The sudden absence of local officials highlights the delicate position Hong Kong faces as it pushes to build a leading crypto hub while navigating tense U.S.-China relations.

Related: China’s Answer to the Digital Dollar: A New Push for a Yuan-Backed Stablecoin

Why Did the Hong Kong Officials Withdraw?

Eric Yip Chee-hang, executive director at the Securities and Futures Commission, and legislator Johnny Ng Kit-chong, were both initially listed as speakers. However, their names were removed from the official agenda in mid-August.

Sources familiar with the matter said lawmakers were advised not to attend events that involve Eric Trump. The concern was that their attendance could be seen as a political nod to Washington.

The withdrawals reflect the growing pressure on Hong Kong to avoid any appearance of aligning with the Trump administration, which has hit Hong Kong with tariffs of up to 145% on certain exports as trade tensions with China intensify.

Eric Trump’s Growing Crypto Role

Despite the local controversy, Eric Trump remains a central figure at Bitcoin Asia, where he is scheduled to lead two Friday sessions, including one titled “All in on Bitcoin.”

His growing involvement in the digital asset sector comes through ventures like American Bitcoin, a mining company he co-founded, and World Liberty Financial. His presence underlines the Trump administration’s broader strategy to position the U.S. as a global leader in digital assets.

Will This Affect Hong Kong’s Crypto Hub Ambitions?

Meanwhile, Hong Kong continues to push forward with its digital asset framework. The government introduced Policy Statement 2.0 in June, reinforcing its ambition to become Asia’s leading crypto hub.

On August 1, a new stablecoin ordinance came into force, offering low-cost and real-time cross-border settlement options.

Related: Hong Kong Goes All-In on Big Money Crypto with Strict Basel Rules From 2026