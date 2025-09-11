Hong Kong Plans to Ease Banking Requirements for Stablecoins and Crypto

TLDR

  • Hong Kong proposes easing capital requirements for banks holding licensed stablecoins and digital assets.
  • The new proposal could reduce regulatory burdens for banks dealing with stablecoins.
  • The HKMA introduces CRP-1, a supervisory policy manual to classify crypto under Basel standards.
  • Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Ordinance will only allow licensed issuers to operate stablecoins.
  • The consultation period for the new rules runs until November 7, 2025, with an expected implementation date of January 1, 2026.

Hong Kong is moving to ease capital requirements for banks holding licensed stablecoins and digital assets. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) introduced a consultation paper outlining new supervisory guidelines. These measures aim to position Hong Kong as a global crypto hub. The changes, if approved, would ease regulatory burdens on banks dealing with stablecoins.

Hong Kong Aims to Attract Crypto Players

The HKMA’s consultation paper outlines a new supervisory policy manual called CRP-1. The manual seeks to classify crypto under Basel Committee standards. According to the proposed guidelines, banks could treat licensed stablecoins as lower-risk assets. This would significantly reduce capital requirements currently imposed by international banking rules.

The proposed regulations are part of Hong Kong’s broader strategy to encourage digital finance. By easing rules for stablecoins, the city aims to attract international crypto players. Stablecoins that meet the proposed standards could be included on bank balance sheets with reduced regulatory constraints. The HKMA’s approach could reduce compliance costs for banks and foster more innovation.

The HKMA has set the consultation period for feedback until November 7, 2025. If approved, the new rules are expected to take effect on January 1, 2026. These changes reflect Hong Kong’s growing ambition to lead the way in the crypto space.

HK Limits Stablecoin Licenses Despite High Demand

The new Stablecoin Ordinance plays a critical role in the proposal. Under this law, only licensed issuers will be allowed to operate stablecoins in Hong Kong. The government expects to issue only a limited number of stablecoin licenses initially. Despite 77 applications, only a few issuers will likely receive approval.

Hong Kong has positioned itself as a gateway for digital finance with stringent licensing requirements. However, the city is also offering policies that promote institutional adoption. This strategy is intended to strike a balance between innovation and risk management. With these moves, Hong Kong looks set to lead in global crypto regulation.

Russian officials claim the US is orchestrating a massive financial reset through stablecoins, prompting desperate countermeasures from…
Pepe remains volatile, BONK struggles for stability, but Layer Brett offers 10K TPS, $0.0001 fees, 670% APY staking, and a $1M giveaway — making it 2025's top meme pick.
A New Era for DeLorean in the Digital Asset Landscape On September 11, 2025, in a significant development from Madrid, Spain, DeLorean Labs announced the successful integration of its $DMC token within the stringent regulatory frameworks of the European Union. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and Spain's National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) have acknowledged the $DMC token as compliant with the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). The Implications of MiCA's Adoption for DeLorean By aligning with MiCA, DeLorean Labs not only pioneers as one of the first recognized consumer brands under this new regulation but also paves the way for future growth across European borders. MiCA, representing the EU's unified regulatory framework for crypto-assets, harmonizes the standards across all 27 Member States and offers a robust consumer protection mechanism, eliminating the hassle of obtaining multiple national approvals. Advantages of $DMC Token's Classification Under MiCA The official classification of $DMC as a utility token marks it clearly as a non-financial instrument, which distinguishes DeLorean's operations within the legal boundaries of MiCA's Title II provisions. This classification enhances transparency, ensuring that DeLorean's offerings align with Europe's consumer protection and transparency standards. Strategic Growth and Integration in the Web3 Space According to Evan Kuhn, President of DeLorean Labs, achieving MiCA compliance is crucial for the brand's future initiatives. "$DMC supports our vision to integrate fans, gamers, and communities into a digital ecosystem that spans across Europe," he stated. This compliance allows DeLorean to innovate within the Web3 arena, offering enriched digital and real-world interactions. 2025 marked a transformative year for DeLorean Labs with several key developments: Introduction of the $DMC token. Launch of the Reservation Marketplace. Establishment of significant blockchain and cultural partnerships. These advancements, coupled with the MiCA compliance, signify DeLorean's transition into a comprehensive lifestyle ecosystem powered by Web3 technologies. Looking forward, DeLorean Labs plans to expand its reach beyond Europe, with strategic plans in the U.S. and Asia. This global perspective is supported by ongoing partnerships and cultural initiatives aimed at solidifying DeLorean's presence in the Web3 market.
