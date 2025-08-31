Hong Kong Police Crack Down on Stablecoin Scam, Arrest Three Suspects

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 03:43
Capverse
CAP$0.069-1.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019001-0.52%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02686--%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.146+2.55%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001256-0.23%
Key Points:
  • Hong Kong police successfully arrest three suspects in a stablecoin scam.
  • Scam involved HK$3 million; no on-chain assets affected.
  • Incident occurs amidst new stablecoin regulations effective since August 2025.

Hong Kong authorities arrested three individuals after a 77-year-old woman lost HK$3 million in a stablecoin scam at a Sheung Wan currency exchange shop, reported on August 30.

This highlights ongoing crypto scam risks despite regulatory measures, as criminals exploited Hong Kong’s nascent stablecoin regulations, underscoring the importance of investor vigilance in volatile environments.

Hong Kong Police Arrests Shake Up Crypto Security Standards

Hong Kong’s Technology and Financial Crime Unit, led by Inspector Tsang Kin-wah, swiftly targeted a stablecoin scam involving three suspects who defrauded a senior citizen of HK$3 million. The scam unfolded at a virtual currency exchange in Sheung Wan, focusing on retail users.

The event emphasizes vulnerabilities within cash transactions interfacing with cryptocurrencies in Hong Kong, particularly under the new Stablecoin Ordinance enacted in August 2025. Provisional charges have been made, with further arrests possible.

New Stablecoin Ordinance Underlines Importance of Robust Regulatory Frameworks

Did you know? Hong Kong’s new Stablecoin Ordinance demands strict licensing, arising from an increase in scams exploiting regulatory uncertainties in transitional periods.

CoinMarketCap reports Tether USDt at a stable price of $1.00, with a market cap of $167.59 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $90.93 billion, marking a 33.94% decrease. The stablecoin’s market dominance stands at 4.45%, with minor fluctuations over recent months.

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:37 UTC on August 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from Coincu suggest a careful observation of financial regulations influencing cryptocurrency markets. The scam’s fiat focus avoided systemic blockchain impact, but highlights regulatory gaps during market transitions. The Stablecoin Ordinance aims to address these challenges, enhancing oversight and consumer protection.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/scam-alert/hong-kong-stablecoin-scam-arrests/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.344+0.88%
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.0177-2.90%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Share
WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

TLDR WLF activates multisig governance to safeguard users during disruptions Emergency governance switch ensures WLF Protocol’s security-first stance WLF enforces legal veto power to block risky or noncompliant proposals WLFI token poised for growth with TGE and security-focused governance WLF balances decentralization with swift emergency response safeguards WLF Protocol has introduced a decisive governance framework [...] The post WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance appeared first on CoinCentral.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01288+3.28%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1666-2.23%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/31 03:00
Share
Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"

Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"

PANews reported on June 20 that according to TASS, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that only about 30% of cryptocurrency miners
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0967+22.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 10:26
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"

IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

Musk’s Lawyer to Chair $200 Million Dogecoin Treasury Proposal