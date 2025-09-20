Hong Kong police received an ETH investment fraud case, with the victim losing HK$26.2 million

PANews reported on September 20th that according to Hong Kong media outlet Oriental Daily, Hong Kong police received a report from a 75-year-old local man who claimed to have received a call from someone claiming to be a virtual currency investment expert, who offered high returns and persuaded him to invest in the virtual currency ETH. The victim then followed the instructions and deposited approximately HK$26.2 million worth of virtual currency into six accounts on 19 occasions between July 11th and September 9th. Hong Kong police stated that the case has been classified as obtaining property by deception and is being handled by the Wan Chai District Criminal Investigation Team 9. No arrests have been made yet. PANews reported on September 20th that according to Hong Kong media outlet Oriental Daily, Hong Kong police received a report from a 75-year-old local man who claimed to have received a call from someone claiming to be a virtual currency investment expert, who offered high returns and persuaded him to invest in the virtual currency ETH. The victim then followed the instructions and deposited approximately HK$26.2 million worth of virtual currency into six accounts on 19 occasions between July 11th and September 9th. Hong Kong police stated that the case has been classified as obtaining property by deception and is being handled by the Wan Chai District Criminal Investigation Team 9. No arrests have been made yet.