Hong Kong Proposes Crypto Classification and Capital Rules for Banks

On Monday, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority issued a draft of the new module CRP-1. It defines the “Classification of Crypto Assets” in the “Banking Supervisory Policy Manual” (SPM) to the local banking industry for public comment, as reported by a local media outlet.

New Crypto Consultation Paper in Hong Kong

The HKMA released a consultation paper that aligns its crypto framework with international standards set by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. It may take effect in Hong Kong in early 2026.

The main goal of this consultation paper is to define categories of crypto assets and provide clarity to banks in terms of capital requirement rules. Under the proposed rules, crypto assets built on permissionless blockchain networks could potentially qualify for lower bank capital requirements. But this is applicable only if issuers implement effective risk management and mitigation measures.

Division of Crypto Classification Groups

According to Caixin report, the new regulations divide crypto assets into two groups, each of which is further divided into two subgroups. For example, Group 1a, Group 1b, Group 2a, and Group 2b.

Group 1a comprises tokenized traditional assets,

Group 1b comprises stablecoins with effective stabilization mechanisms.

Group 2 assets include all crypto assets that are not backed by reserves, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, along with any tokenized traditional assets and stablecoins that do not meet the classification criteria. Using a set of hedging recognition criteria, these assets are further divided into Group 2a and Group 2b.

Hong Kong Fosters Innovation and Aligns with Global Standards

With the new rule proposal, Hong Kong is creating a clearer regulatory path for banks to engage with digital assets. If implemented, it can lower the barriers for financial institutions to hold cryptocurrencies.

The approach marks another milestone by Hong Kong to achieve the goal of fostering innovation while keeping its regulatory framework aligned with global standards.

Last month, the HKMA proposed a ‘Stablecoin Ordinance’ which allows accepting stablecoin licenses in the country. This approach reinforced the security measures, like anti-money laundering (AML), to position Hong Kong as the global leader in crypto.