Hong Kong Regulator Warns Against Stablecoin License Scams

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 11:49
Key Points:
  • Ye Zhiheng cautions against stock price manipulation using stablecoin license applications.
  • SFC logged 265 virtual asset complaints in early 2025.
  • Concerns over unlicensed platform usage prompted by fraud warnings.

Ye Zhiheng, Executive Director at the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, cautioned investors about stock price inflation scams linked to stablecoin license applications in the first half of 2025.

Magacoin Fiancne

This highlights ongoing concerns over fraud in the virtual asset sector, emphasizing investor caution, particularly on unlicensed platforms amid increasing complaints and scam activities.

SFC Warns Against Stock Manipulation via Stablecoin Licenses

Ye Zhiheng of the SFC warned that some companies are using stablecoin license applications to artificially inflate their stock prices. Investors should be cautious and rational, he advised, to avoid falling victim to related scams.

In the first half of the year, 265 complaints related to virtual asset transactions were received, often involving overseas fraud and platform violations. These insights underscore the potential dangers of trading on unlicensed platforms, as reported by the SFC.

Past Regulatory Issues Influence Stablecoin Practices

Did you know? The SFC addressed similar non-compliance issues in the past, influencing trading volumes toward overseas exchanges and prompting temporary volatility in crypto-affiliated stocks.

Insights from Coincu suggest that increased regulatory scrutiny may lead to stricter licensing processes for stablecoins, potentially affecting market liquidity and innovation avenues. Recognizing these regulations’ broader impacts remains vital for industry anticipation.

Source: https://coincu.com/scam-alert/hong-kong-stablecoin-license-warning/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
