Hong Kong RWA Global Industry Alliance and Brand Committee Officially Established, MINAX Becomes Core Partner in Brand RWA

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 16:51
RealLink
REAL$0.05871+3.34%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003437-3.07%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21961+1.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019695-4.76%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4554-4.84%
Allo
RWA$0.005479+0.12%


Jessie A Ellis
Aug 24, 2025 20:20

Hong Kong launched the RWA Global Industry Alliance and its Brand Committee at the MINAX Brand Listing Forum. This initiative, supported by major institutions, aims to enhance the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) and establish a comprehensive asset service system.





Hong Kong Launches RWA Global Industry Alliance and Brand Committee; MINAX Named Core Partner

Hong Kong, July 30, 2025 — The RWA Global Industry Alliance and its Brand Committee were officially launched today during the 13th MINAX Brand Listing Forum at Cyberport, Hong Kong. The event, attended by government, industry, academic, and research leaders, marked a major milestone in advancing the tokenization of real‑world assets (RWA).

Jointly initiated by the China Communications Industry Association Blockchain Committee, China Mobile Communications Federation, and other leading institutions, the alliance will use Hong Kong as a hub to connect the Greater Bay Area with global ecosystems. Its focus is on building a full‑stack RWA service system covering asset tokenization, compliance, standards, and cross‑border collaboration, with applications in green finance, carbon assets, and real estate.

MINAX as Core Partner in RWA Brand Tokenization

As a core initiator, MINAX Global Brand Exchange reinforced its strategy of driving brand asset digitization. Chairman Steve Lau highlighted RWA as “the bridge between the real economy and the digital world,” while Asiabrand Group CEO Wang Jiangong emphasized that brands are becoming “tradable digital assets” powered by tokenization.

AIOT Alliance and Strategic Partnerships

The forum also launched the AIOT Global Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things Alliance and unveiled the Hong Kong AIOT Research Institute, which will serve as a trusted data source for RWA ecosystems. Partnerships were signed between MINA CAPITAL, the RWA Global Industry Alliance, and other institutions to accelerate asset confirmation, tokenization, and global issuance.

Realcoin & Realchain: RWA‑Backed Financial Infrastructure

MINAX announced Realcoin, the world’s first RWA‑anchored stablecoin, supported by real assets such as brands and real estate. Its companion blockchain, Realchain, will provide infrastructure for asset mapping, payments, and settlement, addressing the limitations of traditional stablecoins.

Brand Listings and Ecosystem Expansion

Several brands, including cultural IP Haoyi Changliu and media outlet Blockchain.News, were listed on the MINAX Exchange, showcasing the platform’s ability to support multi‑asset mapping, tokenization, and cross‑sector integration.

Industry Dialogue on RWA and Stablecoins

Roundtable sessions brought together scholars, investors, and regulators to discuss RWA adoption, regulatory frameworks, and stablecoin globalization. Experts agreed that RWA represents a new pathway for SMEs, cross‑border brands, and enterprises to access capital markets while strengthening credit systems.

Building a Global RWA Ecosystem

Through initiatives like the Asiabrand Black Horse 100 Program and new regional partnerships, MINAX is extending its incubation and tokenization model across local markets. This dual strategy aims to achieve global brand assetization with localized compliance adoption.

The RWA Era Redefines Brand Assets

The forum confirmed that the RWA industry is moving beyond infrastructure into real‑world adoption and multi‑scenario integration. With Realcoin, AIOT initiatives, and multiple brand launches, MINAX is building a comprehensive RWA ecosystem covering issuance, trading, payments, and settlement — positioning Hong Kong as a global hub for the next phase of digital‑real economy integration.

 

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/hong-kong-launches-rwa-global-industry-alliance-and-brand-committee;-minax-named-core-partner

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

Currently, the U.S. stock market has a huge impact on the crypto market, so it is difficult to use a fixed four-year cycle to measure market fluctuations.
U
U$0.0115-18.61%
IO
IO$0.604-3.82%
Share
PANews2025/03/06 17:20
Share
H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Swedish health and longevity company H100 Group announced today that it had increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its
Bitcoin
BTC$111,274.74-3.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 20:29
Share
5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Bitcoin has done it again. On August 14, 2025, the world’s largest cryptocurrency smashed through the long-awaited barrier of $124,000, marking a new all-time high and sending shockwaves through the financial world.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,274.74-3.02%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 18:34
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Iran may attack US military facilities within hours

U.S. Economic Events This Week May Trigger Wild Volatility in Crypto