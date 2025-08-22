Hong Kong to Host Fixed Income and Currency Forum 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 12:06
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1776-3.37%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.0012+0.84%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021616-3.03%
Edge
EDGE$0.59124-10.15%


James Ding
Aug 22, 2025 02:28

The Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will host the Hong Kong Fixed Income and Currency Forum 2025 on September 25, aiming to bolster Hong Kong’s position in global FIC markets.





The Hong Kong Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) Forum 2025 is set to take place on September 25, co-organized by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. This significant event underscores Hong Kong’s commitment to maintaining its leading role in the international bond issuance sector and as a top global foreign exchange market.

Strengthening Hong Kong’s Position

Hong Kong stands as the foremost Asian hub for bond issuance and ranks as the fourth-largest foreign exchange market globally. The forum aims to provide a platform for strategic dialogue among FIC market participants, including senior executives from top financial institutions, government officials, and regulators. The discussions will focus on advancing Hong Kong’s policies in the FIC sector and sharing insights on the latest market developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

Forum Objectives and Agenda

The FIC Forum 2025 seeks to facilitate a comprehensive exchange of strategic insights and visions for the development of Hong Kong’s fixed income and currency markets. Participants will engage in discussions about Hong Kong’s policies and explore the latest trends and innovations in FIC markets. The event is designed to foster collaboration and enhance Hong Kong’s competitive edge in the financial sector.

Further details regarding the event’s program and other relevant information are available on the dedicated webpage hosted by the SFC.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/hong-kong-fixed-income-currency-forum-2025

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to fulfill our responsibilities

Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to fulfill our responsibilities

PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to perform our duties.
U
U$0.0126-18.70%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000844+48.59%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0723+0.69%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 23:23
Share
Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Geopolitical tensions have so far failed to significantly move the crypto market. However, this could change if tensions escalate.
Threshold
T$0.0159-1.30%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00226484-0.39%
Movement
MOVE$0.1271-1.47%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 04:25
Share
DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

The US Justice Department said it will not prosecute developers who build decentralized crypto platforms in good faith without criminal intent.
Threshold
T$0.0159-1.30%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007817-3.21%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001849-1.38%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 12:32
Share

Trending News

More

Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to fulfill our responsibilities

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

EU Explores Ethereum or Solana for Digital Euro as US Stablecoin Law Raises Pressure: Report

Unlocking MicroStrategy’s Brilliant Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy