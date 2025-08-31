Hong Kong University Explores Accepting Bitcoin For Fees Payment

The business school of the University of Hong Kong (HKU) is now considering accepting Bitcoin and other digital assets for donation and payment of tuition fees. This development comes a month after the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance went into effect on August 1, in line with the Asian-nation state’s dream of becoming a global virtual asset hub.

Let’s Give Bitcoin A Chance, HKU Professor Says

According to the local media news outlet South China Morning Post, Professor Cai Hongin, the Dean of the Business School at HKU, expressed the institution’s readiness to explore the suitability of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a form of payment.

While speaking at the CryptoFi Forum on Wednesday, August 27, the prominent Chair of Economics and Director of the Institute of China Economy called for the relevant stakeholders to support this payment program at the Hong Kong University Business School. Professor Hongin said:

Meanwhile, an official statement from an HKU Business School spokesperson on Friday, August 30, confirmed Hongin’s statement institution was indeed “actively exploring” the incorporation of cryptocurrencies as a fee payment option. The statement read:

Hong Kong’s Bid To Become A Global Leader In Virtual Assets

As earlier stated, the Hong Kong government continues to double down on its ambition of establishing a strong crypto-friendly and enabling environment in the nation-state. In May, lawmakers passed the Stablecoin Ordinance, which officially came into effect on August 1, establishing a statutory framework for fiat-backed stablecoins. The law covers everything from issuance and reserves to secondary-market activities, ensuring that operators with a Hong Kong nexus meet strict licensing and compliance standards.

At the same time, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has tightened rules for licensed crypto exchanges, mandating stronger custody measures such as cold wallet controls and real-time threat monitoring to protect investors’ interests. While the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has warned against speculative frenzy, the government’s proactive stance signals its intent to rival Singapore, the United States, and Dubai as a trusted, regulated center for virtual assets.