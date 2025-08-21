Hong Kong’s Ming Shing Group To Become 16th-Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holder With $483M Purchase

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/08/21 23:52
Bitcoin
BTC$112,367.63-1.45%

Hong Kong-based construction giant Ming Shing Group is set to become the 16th-largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally after agreeing to buy 4,250 BTC worth $482.9 million.

The BTC will be acquired from British Virgin Islands–registered Winning Mission Group at an average price of $113,638 through convertible promissory notes and stock warrants instead of cash, reflecting Ming Shing’s long-term strategy to enhance shareholder value through digital assets.

If the deal closes as planned by Dec. 31, the company’s holdings would rise to 5,083 BTC, making it the 16th-largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally based on today’s rival holdings.

The announcement sent the company’s shares soaring more than 11% before after-hours profit-taking trimmed gains.

Ming Shing Group share price

Ming Shing Group share price (Source: Google Finance

Ming Shing Group To Issue Convertible Promissory Notes And Stock Warrants

Promissory notes are a type of IOU that can later be turned into company shares, while the warrants give Winning the ability to buy shares at a fixed price in the future.

The transaction will involve a third party by the name of Rich Plenty Investment Limited, which will receive half the value of the deal. As such, both this third party and Winning Mission Group will receive a convertible note worth more than $241 million and a warrant to purchase more than 200 million Ming Shing Group shares. 

At any time, each of those companies is able to convert their debt into Ming Shing Group shares at $1.20 per share. However, neither of the companies can hold more than 4.99% of Ming Shing Group at any given time, according to the press release. These promissory notes will have a 10-year maturity.

The same 4.99% limit will be applied to the warrants, but they are redeemable at $1.25 per share anytime in the next 12 years. 

Ming Shing Shares Jump As The Company Looks To Expand Its Bitcoin Holdings

The deal is part of the company’s mission to offer more value to its investors, which it believes Bitcoin will enable it to do.

“We believe the Bitcoin market is highly liquid and the investment can capture the potential appreciation of Bitcoin and increase the Company’s assets,” said Ming Shing Group CEO Wenjin Li. “We are devoted to creating additional value for our shareholders and actively exploring options for the Company to grow further.”

Ming Shing already holds 833 BTC, ranking it as the 45th-biggest corporate Bitcoin holder globally, data from Bitcoin Treasuries shows. With the crypto market leader trading at $113,169.63 as of 8:05 a.m. EST, the company’s current Bitcoin reserves equate to more than $94.27 million.

After receiving the 4,250 BTC, Ming Shing will rank above KindlyMD, the company led by Trump Administration crypto policy adviser, David Bailey, if it doesn’t add to its BTC holdings.

KindlyMD’s latest Bitcoin purchase was announced just yesterday, when the company bought 5,764.91 BTC for more than $670.37 million. This BTC was acquired at an average purchase price of $118,204.88 per coin.

Global BTC Treasury Race Gathers Momentum

Over the past 30 days, 14 more companies have joined the corporate Bitcoin buying spree, pushing the number of public companies that hold BTC on their balance sheets to 297, according to Bitcoin Treasuries data.

The majority of those entities are based in the US, which accounts for 103 companies. Canada has the second-most BTC treasury firms at 43 such companies.

Combined, the companies hold 3.67 million BTC. Strategy leads with its reserves of 629,376 BTC. Since starting its BTC accumulation in 2020, Strategy has achieved an unrealized profit over 54%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
Solana
SOL$180.33-3.54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-3.47%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002619-11.72%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
Share
Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

The post Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Aave V3 launches on Aptos, its first non-EVM deployment. Fully rebuilt in Move with audits, risk reviews, and a $500,000 bug bounty. The move includes incentives, Chainlink oracles, and tooling support at launch. Decentralized finance’s largest lending provider, Aave AAVE $297.9 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $4.52 B Vol. 24h: $473.33 M , has officially launched on Aptos APT $4.39 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $3.00 B Vol. 24h: $331.04 M , marking its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain. The historic expansion brings Aave V3 to a new ecosystem, advancing the protocol’s multichain strategy while introducing its widely used lending and borrowing infrastructure to a fresh user base. The wait is over.@Aave is now live on Aptos 👻🌐 pic.twitter.com/e4GVZwu9Nz — Aptos (@Aptos) August 21, 2025 Aave’s Expansion Beyond Ethereum Since its inception, Aave has operated exclusively on Ethereum ETH $4 241 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $511.91 B Vol. 24h: $31.01 B and EVM-compatible chains. Deploying on Aptos required a complete reimplementation of Aave V3 in the Move programming language, along with the development of a new front-end, SDK, and rigorous testing to ensure security and performance on Aptos. 500K Bug Bounty According to an official blog post by Aave, it currently supports native USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe. The Aptos Foundation will provide user rewards and liquidity incentives to encourage adoption, while Chainlink Price Feeds have been integrated to power oracle-secured markets. Risk parameters were designed by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, with extensive audits conducted by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora. A $500,000 bug bounty in Aave’s GHO stablecoin is also live to reinforce security. Why Aptos? Aptos is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built using Move, a Rust-based smart contract language optimized for low latency and high throughput. APT is the native token of…
B
B$0.53595-7.40%
MemeCore
M$0.45059+0.43%
Capverse
CAP$0.06512+1.10%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 02:22
Share
Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Investors are watching global economic developments closely, as a combination of inflation data, central bank commentary, and fiscal policy shifts […] The post Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05346-2.01%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 02:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Takes Shibarium Cross-Chain As Co-Founders Discuss Project

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand