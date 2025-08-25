Hong Kong’s New Crypto Rules Aim For Market Stability

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 23:02
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005234-4.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09736-3.87%
READY
READY$0.003208--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01959-3.64%
Wink
LIKE$0.012284-0.30%

Hong Kong is taking a significant step towards solidifying its position as a global cryptocurrency hub with the announcement of new banking capital regulations.


Starting January 1, 2026, banks in Hong Kong will be required to hold a 1:1 capital ratio for their exposures to permissionless cryptocurrencies. This means that for every dollar’s worth of a digital asset like Bitcoin or Ethereum a bank holds, it must have a corresponding dollar in its capital reserves.


A stable and regulated environment


This new rule, announced by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), is designed to provide a more stable and regulated environment for financial institutions to engage with digital assets. By mandating a direct capital backing, the HKMA is aiming to mitigate the risks associated with crypto volatility and protect the broader financial system.


The measure is also a clear signal that Hong Kong is not just allowing crypto, but actively integrating it into its regulatory framework, which could make it an attractive destination for businesses seeking a compliant and forward-thinking environment.


This proactive approach is already yielding results. The news comes on the heels of a strong performance by Hong Kong’s recently launched cryptocurrency ETFs, which surged by over 9% today. This suggests that both institutional and retail investors in the region are ready for regulated crypto products, and Hong Kong’s new rules are a key part of building that trust.

Source: https://coinidol.com/hong-kong-crypto-rules/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Source: Bitpush As an Ethereum Layer2 chain fully supported by Coinbase, the Base chain ecosystem is quietly gaining popularity. From Coinbase's own strategic integration of Base, to the trial of
DeepBook
DEEP$0.139159-8.09%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 07:30
Share
Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.0944-4.76%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 16:31
Share
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00703-3.69%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0573-15.11%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:35
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

Bitcoin Boom Could Send Strategy Stock Soaring, XRP Lawyer Claims