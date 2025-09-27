Hong Kong’s Treasury Markets Summit 2025 Highlights Renminbi Opportunities and AI Impact



The Treasury Markets Summit 2025 in Hong Kong focused on Renminbi business growth and AI’s transformative role in treasury markets, attracting over 300 industry professionals.











The Treasury Markets Summit 2025, a prominent event co-hosted by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the Treasury Markets Association (TMA), convened in Hong Kong on September 26. This annual summit serves as a pivotal forum for discussing developments and future trends in the treasury markets.

Focus on Renminbi Business and AI Transformation

In his keynote address, Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the HKMA and Honorary President of the TMA Council, emphasized the potential for expanding Renminbi business in Hong Kong. This aligns with Hong Kong’s strategic position as a leading international financial hub. The city has been actively fostering the Renminbi market, aiming to enhance its role in global finance.

Deputy Chief Executive of the HKMA, Darryl Chan, who also chairs the TMA Executive Board, provided an overview of the evolution of Hong Kong’s treasury markets. He highlighted the TMA’s significant milestones over the past two decades, underscoring the region’s ongoing commitment to market development and innovation.

Panel Discussions on Financial Order and AI

The summit featured three key panel discussions, each addressing critical issues impacting the treasury markets. The panels explored topics such as the emerging global financial order, Hong Kong’s role as a central corporate treasury hub, and the transformative effects of artificial intelligence on the treasury sector. These discussions were moderated by industry experts, including Christopher Chan, Rami Hayek, and Alvin Li, who brought diverse perspectives to the table.

Distinguished speakers from various financial and corporate sectors contributed to the panels, providing insights into how AI is reshaping market practices and the potential for Hong Kong to leverage its strategic advantages in the corporate treasury domain.

Broad Participation and Engagement

The event attracted over 300 participants, comprising treasury market practitioners, asset managers, and senior executives from banks, financial institutions, and corporations. This diverse attendance underscores the summit’s importance as a platform for networking and knowledge exchange among key stakeholders in the financial industry.

For more detailed information on the summit, visit the official Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

