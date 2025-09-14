Horror Hit ‘Weapons’ Shoots To Top Of Digital Streaming Charts

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 04:33
KARATE
KARATE$0.00012+16.84%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017352+3.61%
Boost
BOOST$0.08925-4.47%
Walk Token
WALK$0.02452+11.00%

Julia Garner and Josh Brolin in “Weapons.”

Warner Bros. Pictures

The box office smash Weapons, starring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin, is already a big hit on multiple digital streaming charts.

Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Weapons debuted at No. 1 at the domestic box office when it was released on Aug. 8. To date, the film has made $145.5 million domestically and $110.5 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $256 million against a $38 million production budget before prints and advertising costs, according to The Numbers.

ForbesWhen Is Stephen King’s ‘The Long Walk’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers

The official logline for Weapons reads, “When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.”

Weapons arrived on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Sept. 9, and as of Saturday, the film is No. 1 on many prominent digital rental and purchase charts, including Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Movies Anywhere and iTunes (via iTopChart).

Forbes‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Gets Netflix Premiere DateBy Tim Lammers

Weapons is available on the digital platforms for $24.99 to purchase or $19.99 to rent for 48 hours. Consumers who purchase the film on PVOD also have access to the film’s bonus features.

‘Weapons’ Is Still Holding Strong In Theaters

Even though Weapons is available on PVOD, audiences can still see the film in theaters.

Weapons went into its sixth weekend of release on Friday in 2,310 North American theaters. According to Deadline, Weapons is projected to earn $2.9 million this weekend. If the projection holds, it will boost the film’s domestic tally to $147.6 million.

ForbesWhen Is ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers

A streaming video on demand date for Weapons has not been announced yet, but when it comes to SVOD, the Warner Bros. film will premiere on the Warner Bros. Discovery platform HBO Max.

If Weapons follows the same pattern as two other recent Warner Bros. horror movies — Sinners and Final Destination Bloodlines, which debuted on SVOD two and a half months after their theatrical releases — then viewers can expect Weapons to debut on HBO Max sometime around Oct. 24.

Rated R, Weapons is still playing in theaters and available on PVOD.

Forbes‘Spinal Tap: The End Continues’ End Credits, ExplainedBy Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/13/horror-hit-weapons-shoots-to-top-of-digital-streaming-charts/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

'Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap': Dave Ramsey

'Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap': Dave Ramsey

Radio celebrity and financial commentator Dave Ramsey has lambasted crypto
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 04:00
Share
XRP Open Interest Surges 8.6% as Price Climbs to $3.17 in Market Rally

XRP Open Interest Surges 8.6% as Price Climbs to $3.17 in Market Rally

TLDR XRP’s open interest surged 8.6% in 24 hours, signaling strong market confidence. XRP’s price reached $3.17, up 13.11% over the past week. The 24-hour trading volume for XRP rose by 9.17% to $6.45 billion. XRP’s market cap grew to $189.01 billion amid its recent price increase. XRP has experienced a remarkable surge as its [...] The post XRP Open Interest Surges 8.6% as Price Climbs to $3.17 in Market Rally appeared first on CoinCentral.
Capverse
CAP$0.14765+0.76%
XRP
XRP$3.119+0.19%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02974-1.65%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/14 04:56
Share
GBC Mining changes cloud mining platform for crypto enthusiasts

GBC Mining changes cloud mining platform for crypto enthusiasts

The post GBC Mining changes cloud mining platform for crypto enthusiasts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. GBC Mining launches a cloud mining platform with massive returns and a $20 welcome bonus for new users. GBC Mining, a unique cloud mining company, today announced the launch of its comprehensive cryptocurrency mining platform at gbcmining.com, enabling users to mine digital assets without the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise.  The platform offers a streamlined approach to cryptocurrency mining with competitive daily returns and a special $20 welcome bonus for new users. Game-changing approach to crypto mining As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, GBC Mining addresses the significant barriers that prevent many investors from participating in mining operations. Traditional mining requires substantial upfront investments in specialized hardware, technical knowledge, and ongoing maintenance costs.  GBC Mining eliminates these obstacles by providing a cloud-based solution that democratizes access to cryptocurrency mining. “We’ve designed GBC Mining to make cryptocurrency mining accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical background or capital constraints,” said a company spokesperson.  “Our platform allows users to start earning from day one without worrying about hardware setup, electricity costs, or maintenance issues.” Getting started: Simple three-step process GBC Mining has simplified the mining process into three easy steps: Sign Up: Users register on the platform and receive their $20 welcome bonus immediately Choose Contract: Select from nine different mining contracts based on budget and profit expectations Start Earning: Begin receiving daily profits automatically deposited into their account This streamlined approach ensures that both cryptocurrency novices and experienced investors can quickly begin generating passive income through mining operations. Ready to get started? Sign up and get a $20 welcome bonus to begin your cloud mining journey today. Competitive advantages GBC Mining offers several key advantages over traditional…
GET
GET$0.008415+5.01%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.1935+5.79%
READY
READY$0.0148+53.68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:50
Share

Trending News

More

'Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap': Dave Ramsey

XRP Open Interest Surges 8.6% as Price Climbs to $3.17 in Market Rally

GBC Mining changes cloud mining platform for crypto enthusiasts

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Ripple’s XRP Reenters Global Top 92 Assets With Its Market Cap Surpassing Banking Giant Citigroup ⋆ ZyCrypto