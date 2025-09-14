Horror Hit ‘Weapons’ Shoots To Top Of Digital Streaming Charts

Julia Garner and Josh Brolin in “Weapons.” Warner Bros. Pictures

The box office smash Weapons, starring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin, is already a big hit on multiple digital streaming charts.

Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Weapons debuted at No. 1 at the domestic box office when it was released on Aug. 8. To date, the film has made $145.5 million domestically and $110.5 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $256 million against a $38 million production budget before prints and advertising costs, according to The Numbers.

The official logline for Weapons reads, “When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.”

Weapons arrived on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Sept. 9, and as of Saturday, the film is No. 1 on many prominent digital rental and purchase charts, including Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Movies Anywhere and iTunes (via iTopChart).

Weapons is available on the digital platforms for $24.99 to purchase or $19.99 to rent for 48 hours. Consumers who purchase the film on PVOD also have access to the film’s bonus features.

‘Weapons’ Is Still Holding Strong In Theaters

Even though Weapons is available on PVOD, audiences can still see the film in theaters.

Weapons went into its sixth weekend of release on Friday in 2,310 North American theaters. According to Deadline, Weapons is projected to earn $2.9 million this weekend. If the projection holds, it will boost the film’s domestic tally to $147.6 million.

A streaming video on demand date for Weapons has not been announced yet, but when it comes to SVOD, the Warner Bros. film will premiere on the Warner Bros. Discovery platform HBO Max.

If Weapons follows the same pattern as two other recent Warner Bros. horror movies — Sinners and Final Destination Bloodlines, which debuted on SVOD two and a half months after their theatrical releases — then viewers can expect Weapons to debut on HBO Max sometime around Oct. 24.

Rated R, Weapons is still playing in theaters and available on PVOD.

