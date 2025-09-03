Hoskinson Reaffirms Vision to Surpass Ethereum with Cardano Network

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 06:03
Capverse
CAP$0.06896-2.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01256+4.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017224+4.97%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4296+2.35%
VisionGame
VISION$0.00025-3.99%
  • Cardano founder addresses community criticism while maintaining network focus
  • Hoskinson outlines strategy to challenge Ethereum’s market position directly
  • IOG team resolves internal disputes to accelerate ecosystem development pace

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has responded to mounting community pressure by reaffirming his dedication to advancing the network’s competitive position. During his recent AMA session, Hoskinson addressed critics who questioned his leadership approach and impact on ADA’s market performance.

The blockchain pioneer dismissed suggestions that his involvement hampers network progress. Instead, he outlined his vision for Cardano to challenge established players in the cryptocurrency space. Hoskinson specifically mentioned his intention to improve the network’s ranking against competitors through enhanced daily operations.

Ethereum Competition Intensifies

Hoskinson’s latest comments renewed his long-standing rivalry with Ethereum, the network he co-founded before departing in 2014. The Cardano creator expressed dissatisfaction with his current network’s market position compared to Ethereum’s second-place ranking by market capitalization.

The dispute between Hoskinson and Ethereum’s leadership traces back to fundamental disagreements about organizational structure. While Ethereum pursued a non-profit approach, Hoskinson advocated for a commercial model before his eventual departure from the project.

Current market data shows Ethereum maintaining a $540 billion valuation while Cardano holds approximately $30 billion in market cap. For ADA to reach Ethereum’s level, the token would require an increase of roughly 1,700% to achieve a $15.2 price target.

Internal Conflicts Resolved

Hoskinson acknowledged past friction between development teams within the Cardano ecosystem. These disputes previously delayed critical implementations including smart contract functionality and other core features.

Recent integrations such as the Midnight Network and Lace wallet have addressed these development bottlenecks. The Glacier Drop initiative incorporates the Hydra scaling solution alongside Cardano’s smart contract capabilities, aligning the IOG team with builder requirements.

“We had to fix many broken windows along the way,” Hoskinson stated, referring to the resolution process for internal development conflicts. The founder emphasized that these corrections have positioned Cardano for accelerated growth in the competitive blockchain landscape.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/hoskinson-reaffirms-vision-to-surpass-ethereum-with-cardano-network/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

PEPE tests key support as Elon Musk’s frog post sparks speculation of a meme coin rally. #sponsoredcontent
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000000988+0.50%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003858+14.51%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000978+3.60%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:37
Share
Trump's enthusiasm for Warsh as Fed chairman cools

Trump's enthusiasm for Warsh as Fed chairman cools

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Jinshi, citing the Wall Street Journal, Trump talked to Warsh about replacing Powell in February and March this year, but Warsh advised
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.403+1.02%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1207+61.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/29 22:35
Share
SEC, CFTC Open Door to Spot Crypto Trading on U.S. Regulated Exchanges

SEC, CFTC Open Door to Spot Crypto Trading on U.S. Regulated Exchanges

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017224+5.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/03 05:49
Share

Trending News

More

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Trump's enthusiasm for Warsh as Fed chairman cools

SEC, CFTC Open Door to Spot Crypto Trading on U.S. Regulated Exchanges

Watch Out: These 7 Altcoins Are Practically in the Hands of Whales – They Control the Supply

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications