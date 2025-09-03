Hoskinson Reaffirms Vision to Surpass Ethereum with Cardano Network

Cardano founder addresses community criticism while maintaining network focus

Hoskinson outlines strategy to challenge Ethereum’s market position directly

IOG team resolves internal disputes to accelerate ecosystem development pace

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has responded to mounting community pressure by reaffirming his dedication to advancing the network’s competitive position. During his recent AMA session, Hoskinson addressed critics who questioned his leadership approach and impact on ADA’s market performance.

The blockchain pioneer dismissed suggestions that his involvement hampers network progress. Instead, he outlined his vision for Cardano to challenge established players in the cryptocurrency space. Hoskinson specifically mentioned his intention to improve the network’s ranking against competitors through enhanced daily operations.

Ethereum Competition Intensifies

Hoskinson’s latest comments renewed his long-standing rivalry with Ethereum, the network he co-founded before departing in 2014. The Cardano creator expressed dissatisfaction with his current network’s market position compared to Ethereum’s second-place ranking by market capitalization.

The dispute between Hoskinson and Ethereum’s leadership traces back to fundamental disagreements about organizational structure. While Ethereum pursued a non-profit approach, Hoskinson advocated for a commercial model before his eventual departure from the project.

Current market data shows Ethereum maintaining a $540 billion valuation while Cardano holds approximately $30 billion in market cap. For ADA to reach Ethereum’s level, the token would require an increase of roughly 1,700% to achieve a $15.2 price target.

Internal Conflicts Resolved

Hoskinson acknowledged past friction between development teams within the Cardano ecosystem. These disputes previously delayed critical implementations including smart contract functionality and other core features.

Recent integrations such as the Midnight Network and Lace wallet have addressed these development bottlenecks. The Glacier Drop initiative incorporates the Hydra scaling solution alongside Cardano’s smart contract capabilities, aligning the IOG team with builder requirements.

“We had to fix many broken windows along the way,” Hoskinson stated, referring to the resolution process for internal development conflicts. The founder emphasized that these corrections have positioned Cardano for accelerated growth in the competitive blockchain landscape.