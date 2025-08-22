House Approves Anti-CBDC Measure as Part of Defense Funding Legislation

TLDR

  • New provision in the NDAA blocks the Federal Reserve from issuing a digital currency.

  • The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act aims to prevent financial surveillance concerns.

  • The House passed the Anti-CBDC bill with a 219-210 vote in July.

  • Democrats criticize the bill for potentially stifling CBDC research and innovation.

In a move that has drawn mixed reactions, the U.S. House of Representatives has added an anti-central bank digital currency (CBDC) provision to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the upcoming fiscal year. The provision, known as the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, was previously introduced by House Majority Whip Tom Emmer as a standalone bill. It seeks to block the Federal Reserve from issuing a CBDC directly to individuals, a measure that aligns with growing concerns over financial surveillance.

The addition of this provision to the NDAA, which is considered a must-pass piece of legislation, has sparked debate. The House passed the standalone version of the bill, H.R. 1919, earlier this year with a 219-210 vote. This revision, now incorporated into the NDAA, further intensifies the discussion surrounding the potential risks associated with a government-controlled digital currency.

Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act: A Deeper Look

The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act is designed to prevent the Federal Reserve from creating or distributing a central bank digital currency to individuals. CBDCs are digital versions of a country’s fiat currency, managed by the central bank and subject to government oversight.

While Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has stated that the central bank would not issue a CBDC without congressional approval, the bill seeks to take a more proactive stance in halting any movement toward CBDCs altogether.

Proponents, including Emmer, argue that a CBDC could give the government excessive power to monitor financial transactions and interfere with personal financial freedoms. Emmer has expressed concerns that CBDCs could be “government-controlled programmable money” that may lead to surveillance of Americans’ financial activities, ultimately restricting freedoms. Many Republican lawmakers share these concerns, fearing that CBDCs could facilitate unwanted government intervention in everyday transactions.

Democratic Criticism and Concerns Over Research

While the bill has gained traction among Republicans, it has faced criticism from Democrats. Critics argue that prohibiting the Federal Reserve from studying or testing a CBDC could stifle valuable research into the future of digital currencies.

The potential to create a secure, efficient, and innovative digital currency system is seen by some as an essential aspect of modernizing the financial system. By banning research, the bill could subsequently limit the U.S.’s ability to compete with other countries that are actively exploring CBDCs.

The debate highlights a growing divide between the two parties over how best to approach digital currencies and the broader financial system. Some Democrats are concerned that the anti-CBDC provision may hinder efforts to explore the benefits of CBDCs in a controlled and regulated environment.

Next Steps for the NDAA and Future Considerations

The NDAA is set to go through additional revisions and votes, with the Senate scheduled to vote on its version of the bill on September 2. Concurrently, the House is also expected to take up the measure in early September. The final version of the NDAA will reflect both defense policy priorities and the legislative battles over the future of digital currencies.

If passed, the inclusion of the Anti-CBDC provision in the NDAA would mark a significant step in the ongoing debate about digital currency regulations. With global competition in the CBDC space heating up, the decision on how to regulate these new forms of money will have lasting consequences for the U.S. economy and its role in the international financial system.

The ongoing discussions within Congress as a result will shape how the U.S. navigates the future of digital currencies, including whether the government will take a more hands-off approach or adopt a more aggressive stance toward regulating and potentially implementing a digital currency.

