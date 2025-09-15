How a 94-Year-Old Fund Just Made $6 Billion From Bitcoin Stocks

Bitcoin

When a fund manager best known for traditional stock picking starts praising Bitcoin as “one of the coolest things ever created,” it signals how far the digital asset has come.

Mark Casey, a veteran investor at Capital Group, has not only voiced admiration for Bitcoin but has turned that conviction into one of the firm’s most successful bets in decades.

Capital Group, a nearly century-old institution with a reputation for caution, built a $1 billion exposure to Bitcoin-linked companies that has now swelled to more than $6 billion. The firm didn’t buy Bitcoin directly – it accumulated shares of businesses holding the asset on their balance sheets.

Chief among them is Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), whose transformation into a Bitcoin proxy has delivered a staggering windfall. Capital Group first bought in heavily during 2021; that stake has since ballooned in value as Strategy’s stock climbed more than twentyfold in five years.

The firm’s footprint extends beyond Strategy. It holds a significant slice of Metaplanet in Japan, a hotel group that pivoted into Bitcoin reserves, and maintains positions in large-scale miners like MARA Holdings. Casey frames these moves not as speculative gambles but as commodity-style investments—evaluated much the same way the firm would approach gold or oil.

This shift places Capital Group squarely inside a broader movement. Corporate treasuries now control over a million Bitcoin, worth upwards of $117 billion, with Strategy alone accounting for the majority. Other firms, including Metaplanet and Semler Scientific, have set ambitious targets to expand their reserves through 2027.

For investors, the takeaway is clear: even the most conservative players in global finance are no longer ignoring Bitcoin. Capital Group’s embrace of it—through companies that treat the asset as core to their balance sheets—marks a striking moment where old-world money has collided with digital scarcity, and so far, the payoff has been enormous.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories







Next article