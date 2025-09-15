How a 94-Year-Old Fund Just Made $6 Billion From Bitcoin Stocks

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 03:36
Threshold
T$0.01676-1.06%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001396-2.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09577-0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017415+0.57%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4634-2.60%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Bitcoin
  • 14 September 2025
  • |
  • 22:35

When a fund manager best known for traditional stock picking starts praising Bitcoin as “one of the coolest things ever created,” it signals how far the digital asset has come.

Mark Casey, a veteran investor at Capital Group, has not only voiced admiration for Bitcoin but has turned that conviction into one of the firm’s most successful bets in decades.

Capital Group, a nearly century-old institution with a reputation for caution, built a $1 billion exposure to Bitcoin-linked companies that has now swelled to more than $6 billion. The firm didn’t buy Bitcoin directly – it accumulated shares of businesses holding the asset on their balance sheets.

Chief among them is Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), whose transformation into a Bitcoin proxy has delivered a staggering windfall. Capital Group first bought in heavily during 2021; that stake has since ballooned in value as Strategy’s stock climbed more than twentyfold in five years.

The firm’s footprint extends beyond Strategy. It holds a significant slice of Metaplanet in Japan, a hotel group that pivoted into Bitcoin reserves, and maintains positions in large-scale miners like MARA Holdings. Casey frames these moves not as speculative gambles but as commodity-style investments—evaluated much the same way the firm would approach gold or oil.

This shift places Capital Group squarely inside a broader movement. Corporate treasuries now control over a million Bitcoin, worth upwards of $117 billion, with Strategy alone accounting for the majority. Other firms, including Metaplanet and Semler Scientific, have set ambitious targets to expand their reserves through 2027.

For investors, the takeaway is clear: even the most conservative players in global finance are no longer ignoring Bitcoin. Capital Group’s embrace of it—through companies that treat the asset as core to their balance sheets—marks a striking moment where old-world money has collided with digital scarcity, and so far, the payoff has been enormous.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/how-a-94-year-old-fund-just-made-6-billion-from-bitcoin-stocks/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Ohio’s House passed a bill to legally insulate various crypto activities, such as mining and staking, and exempt some transactions from capital gains tax.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02572+1.10%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014074-3.66%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00013206-0.30%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:10
Share
SHIB Price Holds Strong as Shiba Inu Team Confirms Shibarium Protocol Was Not Hacked ⋆ ZyCrypto

SHIB Price Holds Strong as Shiba Inu Team Confirms Shibarium Protocol Was Not Hacked ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post SHIB Price Holds Strong as Shiba Inu Team Confirms Shibarium Protocol Was Not Hacked ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp The Shiba Inu ecosystem faced heightened scrutiny this week after an attempted exploit on its Layer-2 blockchain bridge, Shibarium. Initial reports earlier on Saturday framed the incident as a “hack,” prompting alarm across the community. However, developers have now clarified that the Shibarium protocol itself was not compromised. According to Shibarium developer Kaal Dhariya, the attack involved a flash loan that allowed the perpetrator to acquire 4.6 million BONE tokens. The attacker then used stolen validator signing keys to gain temporary majority control, enabling them to push a malicious state on the bridge. While the attempt was sophisticated, developers emphasized that core infrastructure remained intact. Dhariya noted that the staked BONE tokens remain locked due to unstaking delays, giving the team a critical opportunity to secure them.  “This gives us the chance to freeze those funds,” he explained in a statement shared on X. Advertisement &nbsp Notably, the Shibarium Bridge is a vital component of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. It allows users to transfer assets, such as SHIB, BONE, LEASH, and wETH, between Ethereum and Shibarium. By offloading activity from Ethereum’s mainnet, Shibarium reduces transaction fees, increases speed, and enhances usability for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, gaming, and metaverse projects. In response to the exploit attempt, the Shibarium team temporarily paused staking and unstaking functions. They also transferred validator funds into a secure hardware wallet managed by a trusted 6-of-9 multisignature setup. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the validator keys were compromised through a server breach or a developer’s machine. Meanwhile, leading blockchain security firms, including Hexens and Peck Shield, are actively collaborating with the team to prevent further risks and restore confidence. Despite the attempted exploit, Shiba Inu’s native token SHIB has held firm. As of Saturday, SHIB traded around $0.00001412, marking a…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001374-3.44%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$----%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1973-2.13%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 04:01
Share
Experts Crypto Price Predictions Are In; With These Top Altcoins Set To Outperform Ripple (XRP) In Q4

Experts Crypto Price Predictions Are In; With These Top Altcoins Set To Outperform Ripple (XRP) In Q4

The latest expert crypto price predictions reveal a striking consensus: despite XRP’s recent developments, multiple altcoins are positioned to deliver superior Q4 performance. Analysts are specifically highlighting Solana’s institutional momentum and an emerging Layer 2 memecoin that’s already raised over $3.5 million, Layer Brett. While Ripple continues expanding partnerships and launching new products like the […]
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002168-28.25%
XRP
XRP$3.046-2.29%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 04:37
Share

Trending News

More

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

SHIB Price Holds Strong as Shiba Inu Team Confirms Shibarium Protocol Was Not Hacked ⋆ ZyCrypto

Experts Crypto Price Predictions Are In; With These Top Altcoins Set To Outperform Ripple (XRP) In Q4

Chainlink (LINK) Price Eyes a Retest of Local Highs – Here’s What The Expert Sees

Circle CEO: CPN nodes will create greater global liquidity for stablecoins and fiat currencies