How A Chrome Exploit Could Enable Crypto Hacks

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 05:51
A recent Chrome vulnerability could enable serious crypto thefts, and hackers are already putting it to work. Google has released a quick fix, but users need to keep their security up to date.

BeInCrypto encourages its readers to maintain effective security practices. You can’t always stay on top of cybersecurity news, but a few safety techniques can keep you in the clear.

Chrome Exploits Draining Crypto?

Google has been integrating more with Web3 recently, developing its own L1 blockchain and a new AI agent-to-agent crypto payments protocol in the last few weeks.

This could help explain some recent readiness from the company, as engineers quickly addressed a new Chrome exploit that could enable crypto thefts:

According to cybersecurity watchdogs, this Chrome exploit was used to orchestrate hacking attacks, and crypto is an attractive target.

The vulnerability, CVE-2025-10585, resided in Chromium’s V8 JavaScript engine, impacting Chrome and other browsers, like Edge and Brave, which use this infrastructure.

Although Google didn’t release a ton of details for security purposes, the company confirmed that this flaw could allow hackers to execute malicious code.

Through this flaw, Chrome could unintentionally enable private key thefts, wallet drains, and other highly dangerous crypto exploits.

How To Stay Safe

The company released a patch within 48 hours, apparently fixing this bug. Still, Chrome users need to actually install this update to protect their crypto.

So far, Microsoft hasn’t issued an official advisory warning about this exploit, but is expected to do so.

This Chrome exploit shows the crucial importance of crypto security. Even experienced developers have recently fallen victim to exploits like this, as hacker techniques are constantly evolving.

Ordinary users should keep their eyes open for vulnerabilities and bug fixes, but there’s an easier solution.

Simply put, don’t rely on your own ability to follow security watchdogs: that tactic is not working.

Instead, take precautions before the incident happens. Don’t ever record your private keys on any Internet-connected device, and keep your assets in multisig wallets. A few speed bumps can help protect you from serious vulnerabilities.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/chrome-crypto-exploit-hack-google-patch-security/

