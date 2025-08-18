How a Crypto Influencer Executed a $3.5 Million Crypto Jacking Scheme

By: Tronweekly
2025/08/18 23:00
Crypto Jacking
  • A well-known crypto influencer has been charged with a 1-year imprisonment after he carried out a $3.5 million crypto jacking scheme.
  • According to the details shared, the influencer stole computing data worth $3.5 million in order to mine $1 million worth of cryptocurrency.

A well-known crypto influencer has been sentenced to one year in jail on the charges of running a cryptojacking scheme that allowed him to steal more than $3.5 million worth of cloud computing services.

How He Carried Out the Crypto Jacking Scheme

Firstly, it is important to understand what exactly cryptojacking is in order to flow with the story. CryptoJacking, like any cyberattack, is when a hacker hijacks a target victim’s device or computer in order to mine cryptocurrency.

So basically cryptojacking happens when a crypto hacker gets unauthorized access into the system of a company or individual in order to use the system or device to mine cryptocurrency.

This was exactly what Charles O. Parks III, popularly known as “CP30,” did. According to the details shared by the Department of Justice (DOJ), the suspect defrauded two well-known cloud computing services of computing services worth about $3.5 million in order to have access to mine $1 million worth of cryptocurrency.

According to the investigators that worked on the case, the crypto influencer created fake identities, business names, and email addresses; he even went as far as registering domains such as “MultiMillionaire LLC” and “CP3O LLC” in order to gain unauthorized access to large amounts of computing power and storage.

Parks also went as far as tricking the service providers into granting him higher computing privileges and benefits while also avoiding questions about unusual data use and unpaid subscription bills.

So far, the DOJ has recorded that Parks has been charged with wire fraud, money laundering, and illegal transactions; in December 2024, he also pleaded guilty to the wire fraud. As part of his punishment, he was ordered to return $500,000 and the new Mercedes-Benz he bought with the money from the scheme.

