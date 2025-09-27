How A Private School Village Raised $4 Million And Brought LA’s Diverse Students Together

Lisa Johnson, and her husband Andre Johnson, with their two children – the inspiration to start Private School Village (PSV) Courtesy: The Johnson Family

Last weekend, over 3000 parents and students who attend private schools across Los Angeles, gathered at Exposition Park to celebrate the ‘Back to School’ season.

The annual event was organized by Private School Village (PSV), a non-profit community established to address the cultural gaps that schools often overlook by pooling resources, providing programming, and building networks of support, visibility, and representation.

However, what makes this event unique is that it’s explicitly and intentionally designed to empower Black and brown families—encompassing students and parents alike—who are enrolled in a private school.

According to the most recent federal data 4.7 million (K-12) students are enrolled in private schools versus the estimated 49.2 million students enrolled in public schools. Of those in private school, only 6% are Black, less than half of the demographic percentage of Black Americans (14.4%).

For PSV’s founder and executive director, Lisa Johnson, the low representation underscored the need for a curated community to provide a support system. For Lisa, “It takes a village to raise a child” was not simply a well-known African proverb; its a phrase that would become her guiding principle, sparking her passion and the opportunity to build one.

Some of the Private School Village community Courtesy: Private School Village

From A Park Playdate To Movement

In the heart of Los Angeles, behind manicured hedges and historic gates, sit some of the country’s most elite private schools. From Harvard-Westlake to Sierra Canyon and beyond, there are currently 255 private schools tasked with educating nearly 47,000 students annually.

For many parents, their child’s acceptance into a private school may be the golden ticket to future opportunities. Still, for some students, entrance comes with invisible challenges, such as social isolation, unacknowledged cultural needs, and a lack of seeing others who look like them.

In 2018, when Lisa and her husband, Andre Johnson, enrolled their son, Avery, and daughter, Gigi, in kindergarten and 4th grade, they wanted to ensure the learning, development, and grounding didn’t stop on weekends. Lisa, having experienced being one of a handful of Black students in her Atlanta independent school growing up, was surprised as a parent to find how little progress had been made. Many identity and culturally based initiatives lacked support, depth, and consistency.

This observation sparked her desire to create a cultural and creative space for the children and families most impacted by this across the school district—something she had once imagined for herself.

Lisa recruited a small group of parents and began humbly by setting up park playdates and inviting other Black parents who felt the same way to join them. For her first playdate event, she had hoped 50 people would come. Over 500 showed up.

What had started as crowdsourced playdates across Los Angeles parks, quickly became the roots upon which the opportunity to increase and improve programs could grow. To do that, Lisa began garnering donations from parents, businesses and local organizations who could benefit from this newly formed “village” and contribute to its growth. In its first year, PSV raised $28,500 through fundraising efforts.

Today, seven years later, PSV has raised an aggregate of nearly $4 million, despite the challenges of COVID and the devastating LA wildfires. With the support of the village, PSV’s financial growth is outpacing many national education nonprofits, and is driven by the demand for the community.

Parents & family members of Private School Village Courtesy: Private School Village

“School partners provide a consistent level of financial support, but it is the generosity of donors that sustains our mission. Sometimes people only see what’s in front of them — the joy of showing up to an event or program — without realizing that every single dollar above the price of a low-to-no cost ticket is required to bring this to life. So this movement isn’t just about raising more money; it’s an opportunity to help families understand the power of philanthropy and what it means to invest in something that feeds back into the leaders of tomorrow.”

Since its founding, PSV has worked directly with nearly 100 schools throughout Los Angeles, Pasadena, and now the Northern California region, serving more than 8,500 students and their families. What started out as a simple gathering has turned into a movement where parents feel educated and empowered, and schools have embarked on a new path to engagement.

The Double-Edged Sword of Privilege

While private schools deliver rigorous academics and pathways to elite colleges and networks, they have historically fallen short in creating an environment where Black and Brown students feel fully supported or heard. With research showing that belonging as strong predictor of student well-being and success, PSV is only at the beginning of its journey.

A group of students learn African drumming at a PSV picnic. Courtesy: Private School Village

Johnson knew firsthand how students could simultaneously be financially privileged through access to educational resources, yet be harmed by assumptions about what that privilege meant. These assumptions erase the layered reality of many students, who may navigate racial bias, microaggressions, cultural isolation, and economic diversity within their school communities.

Johnson calls this “the double-edged sword of privilege.”

Without intentional support to address this dynamic, students risk losing confidence, connection to their culture, and, in some cases, their mental health. National research has shown that students in high-achieving schools are now categorized as “at risk” of mental health challenges. Layer on the isolation of being one of a handful of students of color in a predominantly white environment, and the risks multiply. Left unchecked, these experiences can have lifelong effects – and develop a stigma around the term ‘private school kids’.

PSV programming include social pods, created as safe spaces for students at each grade level to connect with peers across schools, parent ambassadors as resources for navigating school systems, and leadership programs to help high schoolers cultivate confidence, cultural pride, and pathways to higher education. PSV also administers The Village Scholarship, which helps to support low-income households further and reduce barriers to entry.

“In today’s world, schools face increasingly complex challenges, and having PSV as a trusted partner means we aren’t navigating them alone,” says Alonda Casselle, Head of Middle School at Morristown Beard School. “PSV helps build stronger networks of care within private schools, fostering belonging and supporting a healthier experience for every student.”

However, the organization’s real innovation lies in its community-building efforts. By linking families across dozens of schools, PSV takes once isolates efforts and creates a network effect, multiplying the value for everyone involved.

Parent Austin Clements, co-founder and managing partner at Slauson & Co. agrees: “PSV takes the isolated efforts of individual schools and creates a network effect that multiplies value for everyone involved. That kind of efficiency and shared return on investment is exactly why PSV works.”

PSV’s Annual Sneaker Soiree Swag Surf, 2024 Courtesy: Private School Village

Expanding The Village

Though PSV is rooted in Los Angeles, its vision extends nationally.

It is in its second year of expansion into Northern California and is preparing to launch its first East Coast effort to build a chapter in Philadelphia. Families abroad—from as far as the United Kingdom—have also reached out to replicate the model.

“You can’t trust everyone in every community to just create a support system. I encourage any city that wants to open a chapter of PSV to contact and work with us directly,” said Johnson. This expansion comes at a critical moment. As debates about diversity and inclusion intensify, organizations like PSV provide a roadmap for ensuring equity is not just a buzzword but a lived reality.

Johnson hopes the PSVs model can become a national movement that redefines what thriving in private schools looks like. By bolstering racial socialization, representation, and community support, PSV ensures that students are not only admitted but also affirmed by a village – just as the proverb suggests.