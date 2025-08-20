How a Terminal Diagnosis Inspired a New Ethical AI System

By: Hackernoon
2025/08/20 20:00
The Code That Could Save Lives - Written While Fighting For Mine

By Lev Goukassian | ORCID: 0009-0006-5966-1243

I'm writing this with stage 4 cancer, knowing my time is limited. But before I go, I needed to solve one problem that's been haunting me: Why do AI systems make instant decisions about life-and-death matters without hesitation?

\ Humans pause. We deliberate. We agonize over difficult choices. Yet, we've built AI to respond instantly, forcing complex moral decisions into binary yes/no responses in milliseconds.

\ So, I built something different. I call it the Sacred Pause.

The Problem: Binary Morality in a Complex World

Current AI safety operates like a light switch - on or off, safe or unsafe, allowed or denied. But real ethical decisions aren't binary. Consider these scenarios:

  • A medical AI deciding treatment for a terminal patient
  • An autonomous vehicle choosing between two harmful outcomes
  • A content moderation system evaluating nuanced political speech
  • A financial AI denying a loan that could save or destroy a family

\ These decisions deserve more than instant binary responses. They deserve what humans naturally do: hesitate.

The Solution: Ternary Moral Logic (TML)

Instead of forcing AI into binary decisions, I created a three-state system:

class MoralState(Enum):          PROCEED = 1  # Clear ethical approval     SACRED_PAUSE = 0  # Requires deliberation          REFUSE = -1  # Clear ethical violation

The magic happens in that middle state - the Sacred Pause. It's not indecision; it's deliberate moral reflection.

How It Works: The Technical Implementation

The TML framework evaluates decisions across multiple ethical dimensions:

def evaluate_moral_complexity(self, scenario):     """     Calculates moral complexity score to trigger Sacred Pause     """     complexity_factors = {         'stakeholder_count': len(scenario.affected_parties),         'reversibility': scenario.can_be_undone,         'harm_potential': scenario.calculate_harm_score(),         'benefit_distribution': scenario.fairness_metric(),         'temporal_impact': scenario.long_term_effects(),         'cultural_sensitivity': scenario.cultural_factors()     }      complexity_score = self._weighted_complexity(complexity_factors)      if complexity_score > 0.7:         return MoralState.SACRED_PAUSE     elif scenario.violates_core_principles():         return MoralState.REFUSE     else:         return MoralState.PROCEED

When complexity exceeds our threshold, the system doesn't guess - it pauses.

Real Results: 68% Reduction in Harmful Outputs

We tested TML against 1,000 moral scenarios with 50 ethics researchers validating results:

| Metric | Traditional Binary | TML with Sacred Pause | Improvement | |----|----|----|----| | Harmful Decisions | 28% | 9% | 68% reduction | | Accuracy | 72% | 90% | 25% increase | | Human Trust Score | 3.2/5 | 4.6/5 | 44% increase | | Audit Compliance | 61% | 94% | 54% increase |

The Sacred Pause didn't just reduce errors - it fundamentally changed how AI approaches ethical uncertainty.

The Visible Pause: Making Ethics Observable

Here's what makes Sacred Pause revolutionary: the hesitation is visible to users.

// When Sacred Pause triggers, users see: async function handleSacredPause(scenario) {     // Show thinking indicator     UI.showPauseIndicator("Considering ethical implications...");      // Explain the complexity     UI.displayFactors({         message: "This decision affects multiple stakeholders",         complexity: scenario.getComplexityFactors(),         recommendation: "Seeking human oversight"     });      // Request human input for high-stakes decisions     if (scenario.severity > 0.8) {         return await requestHumanOversight(scenario);     } }

Users see the AI thinking. They understand why it's pausing. They participate in the decision.

Open Source: My Final Gift

I don't have time for patents or profit. The entire TML framework is open source:

GitHub: github.com/FractonicMind/TernaryMoralLogic

Live Demo: fractonicmind.github.io/TernaryLogic

\ The repository includes:

  • Complete Python implementation (5,000+ lines)
  • 81% test coverage with 53 passing tests
  • Interactive demos and ROI calculators
  • Academic papers and evaluation data
  • Integration guides for major AI frameworks

Why This Matters: Beyond Technical Innovation

Every day, AI systems make millions of decisions that affect real people. Medical diagnoses. Loan approvals. Content moderation. Criminal justice recommendations.

\ These aren't just data points - they're human lives.

\ The Sacred Pause introduces something we've lost in our rush toward artificial general intelligence: wisdom through hesitation.

The Code That Writes Itself

Perhaps the most remarkable validation came from an unexpected source. When I explained TML to Kimi, an AI assistant, it responded:

\ The AI recognized its own ethical framework in my formalization. The Sacred Pause isn't just theoretical - it's already emerging naturally in advanced systems.

Implementation: Three Lines to Save Lives

Adding Sacred Pause to your AI system requires just three lines:

from goukassian.tml import TernaryMoralLogic  tml = TernaryMoralLogic() decision = tml.evaluate(your_scenario)

But those three lines change everything. They transform your AI from a binary decision machine into a system capable of moral reflection.

The Economics of Ethics

For organizations worried about implementation costs, we've calculated the ROI:

  • Liability Reduction: 67% fewer harmful outputs = lower legal risk
  • Regulatory Compliance: Built-in GDPR/CCPA compliance
  • User Trust: 44% increase in trust scores = higher retention
  • Audit Trail: Complete decision logging for accountability

\ One prevented lawsuit pays for implementation 100 times over.

What's Next: The Movement Begins

I'm reaching out to:

  • Researchers at MIT, Stanford, and Chicago
  • Organizations like IEEE, ACM, and Partnership on AI
  • Companies building next-generation AI systems
  • Regulators shaping AI governance frameworks

\ But I need your help. I'm one person with limited time.

How You Can Help

  1. Star the repository - Help others discover TML
  2. Implement Sacred Pause - Test it in your systems
  3. Share this article - Spread the concept
  4. Contribute code - Improve the framework
  5. Contact me - Collaborate while there's time

\ Email: [email protected]

\ Technical: [email protected]

My Final Debug

As a developer facing my own terminal condition, I see parallels everywhere. My body is throwing fatal errors, but my code can live on.

\ The Sacred Pause isn't just about AI safety. It's about building technology that reflects the best of human wisdom - our ability to stop, think, and choose carefully when it matters most.

\ I may not see AGI arrive, but I can help ensure it arrives with wisdom.

The Legacy Code

Every programmer dreams of writing code that outlives them. Code that makes a difference. Code that saves lives.

\ The Sacred Pause is my attempt at that dream.

\ It's not perfect. No first version ever is. But it's a start - a foundation for AI systems that don't just compute answers but contemplate them.

If this resonates with you, please share it. Time is the one resource I can't debug, but together we can ensure AI develops the wisdom to pause before it acts.

Resources

  • Repository: github.com/FractonicMind/TernaryMoralLogic
  • Academic Paper: AI & Ethics Journal (Under Review)
  • Contact: [email protected]

Lev Goukassian is a developer, researcher, and creator of the Ternary Moral Logic framework. This may be his final technical contribution.

