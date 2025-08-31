How Angeria’s YouTube Show Extends Her ‘Drag Race’ Legacy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 21:49
Threshold
T$0.01629+0.80%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4607+3.74%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0355-1.11%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5686+0.88%
Movement
MOVE$0.1223-0.24%

A Smart Pivot After ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 09: Angeria Paris VanMicheals performs onstage for RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour at Ryman Auditorium on August 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Angeria Paris VanMicheals, the winner of the 9th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, recently announced her new YouTube show, Angie’s Drag Corner. Known by fans simply as “Angeria,” she is the latest drag queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race to create a space where she can expand her reach beyond lip syncs and live tours.

For queens like Angeria, reaction content for shows like Drag Race might seem like a simple passion project, but it also serves as a smart business move. When reviewing a reality competition show like Drag Race, it’s challenging to create content that truly stands out in an already crowded review space. Still, Angeria is in a unique position as a Drag Race alumna who has competed in multiple seasons and won the prestigious crown on her second attempt. Anyone can review a reality TV competition, but Angeria offers a rare perspective as someone who has managed to win. Her thoughts and opinions from that point of view are uncommon, and she uses her title’s prestige to turn her experience into a new business opportunity.

Many queens from Drag Race have spoken about how, after their respective runs on the show, they didn’t gain the fame or business opportunities they expected just from being on the show. Compared to queens who competed in earlier seasons, newer queens find it harder to stand out from past contestants who have already established certain archetypes in the eyes of fans. Fans have already seen queens who can lip sync for their lives, queens who create stunning looks, and queens who perform well. Now, fans want to see queens who can do all that and showcase what makes them unique. That uniqueness is what makes Angeria stand out—not only as a winner or a strong performer, but also as a cultural commentator with a distinctive voice and the personality and authority to support it.

Success in Drag Race Commentary

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 04: Alaska Thunderfuck and Willam Belli perform after a screening of “Wig” during the Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studio on May 4, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Drag Race commentary isn’t a new field. Other contestants from the show have their own successful projects as examples. For instance, Race Chaser, hosted by Alaska Thunderf*ck, the winner of All Stars 2, and Willam, who competed in the 4th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, have helped set the standard for post-Drag Race commentary. Providing entertaining insights and an insider’s perspective from queens who were on the show before it moved to VH1 and later MTV, Race Chaser reminds fans, both old and new, that authenticity is highly valued.

Roscoe’s Tavern, also known as “Roscoe’s,” by fans, in Chicago, for example, hosts a live viewing party for Drag Race episodes. It has grown from a casual spot for queens to connect with fans into a must-watch staple within the Drag Race community. Batty Davis and Drag Race alumna Naysha Lopez built something that fosters community, provides entertainment, and guarantees views by bringing queens from current airing seasons to share inside scoops about what really happened on each episode, which keeps fans coming back for more. Like Race Chasers, it also demonstrates that authenticity remains a key currency in the world of reality TV.

Angeria is a Perfect Fit

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 06: Angeria Paris VanMichaels attends “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14 red carpet at Flamingo Las Vegas on April 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Getty Images

With her charm, polish from her years in the Atlanta pageant scene, quick wit, and heartfelt moments that shine through episode after episode, fans already trust her perspective. Her daily posts on X about her thoughts on Drag Race and its many international spin-offs make curating a YouTube channel a perfect match, as YouTube offers a straightforward way to showcase authenticity along with charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to an audience already aware of her abilities.

For Angeria, winning All Stars was only the beginning. Now, she has the opportunity to move into an entirely new space, alongside queens who have already shown that money can be made from popularity. In a franchise that gives its contestants built-in fanbases, it’s up to the queens to elevate that new platform to new heights to give fans a continuation of the person they fell in love with. Angeria Paris VanMichaels already has a crown; if any queen is up to the task, she’s more than capable.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/braedonmontgomery/2025/08/31/how-angerias-youtube-show-extends-her-drag-race-legacy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$205.11+2.40%
Capverse
CAP$0.06983+0.77%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.209109+0.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.10227-0.93%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0176+1.44%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1281+0.47%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Share
WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

Steeds meer WLFI houders maken gebruik van de nieuwe Lockbox functie. Inmiddels is er volgens on chain data zo’n 1,627 miljard WLFI in het contract gezet, goed voor 16,27% van de totale voorraad. Bij de huidige koers van $0,297 komt dat neer op ongeveer $483 miljoen aan tokens die tijdelijk... Het bericht WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
OP
OP$0.704+1.00%
Qitmeer Network
MEER$0.00361-0.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/31 22:39
Share

Trending News

More

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

Ethereum Ecosystem Support Program Pauses Grants to Refocus Strategy