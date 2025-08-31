How Avalon X’s Real Estate-Backed Crypto Presale Is Outpacing Pi Network

By: Coindoo
2025/08/31 14:10
Pi Network (PI) is a good example—it’s lauded for bringing crypto to your phone.

Yet, the buzz around Avalon X (AVLX) hints at something bigger: investors are increasingly gravitating toward projects that offer real-world backing and institutional credibility, not just social media hype.

Pi Network: Strong Community, But Limited Use

Pi Network is currently trading around $0.3469, with a market cap of about $2.76 billion and daily trading volume hitting $29.58 million. What makes it stick out, though, is how approachable it is.

Source: Tradingview

You don’t need fancy rigs or expensive equipment—anyone with a smartphone can “mine” Pi tokens, which keeps the entry point nice and low for newcomers curious about crypto.

Even after years of hype, Pi still faces some real questions. Exchange listings are thin on the ground, and people keep wondering how useful it really is beyond the app. Sure, the mobile-first approach got tons of users on board, but it hasn’t quite made the leap into areas that actually generate steady income or tangible value.

Avalon X: Real Estate Meets Blockchain

Avalon X offers something mobile mining platforms like Pi and meme coins cannot: direct and unfiltered access to the $379 trillion international real estate economy. Backed by Grupo Avalon, the Dominican Republic’s leading developer with nearly $1 billion worth of active and upcoming residential and mixed-use projects, Avalon X puts its AVLX token between blockchain and property.

This isn’t about speculation. With AVLX, investors have exposure to:

  • Access to an asset class normally owned by institutions.
  • Liquidity through tokenization, enabling faster transactions and secondary market liquidity.
  • Transparency & security through CertiK-audited smart contracts, with institutional-grade security.
  • Lifestyle perks like cheaper Avalon vacations and access to privileged opportunities linked to Grupo Avalon developments.

These traits transform AVLX into something greater than a simple presale token, and rather position it as a bridge between blockchain economy and the world’s largest pool of wealth.

A $1 Million Landmark Giveaway

Avalon X is more than tokenized property — it’s also bountifully rewarding early supporters. The project has launched a $1 million and Avalon Eco Valley townhouse giveaway, offering investors the chance to win life-changing rewards through their involvement in the presale.

Eco Valley Townhouse Giveaway

This incentive adds another level of anticipation to the presale, putting Avalon X in front of a standard RWA project. It is not only about ROI and access to property but also about rewarding its community day one.

Why Avalon X Might Revolutionize Crypto Utility

Avalon X’s headquarters are a value proposition in bringing trust and access to a historically closed industry as a result. Grupo Avalon’s pipeline along Santo Domingo and Punta Cana roots AVLX in brick-and-mortar projects with concrete progress and top-line cash flows.

For the everyday investor, this means:

  • Access to property-backed investments without needing millions of capital.
  • Opportunity to participate in blockchain while experiencing real-world value creation.
  • A model that marries financial compensation with lifestyle choices, from concierge to resort retreats.

Unlike Pi, which is still fighting to have its real-world applications, Avalon X has them built into its foundation.

Why Investors Are Turning to Avalon X in 2025

Pi Network has developed a niche position as a community-driven project, and its longer-term sustainability depends on proving useful despite mobile-first adoption. Avalon X is already demonstrating the potential for blockchain to enable real-world assets at scale.

For investors looking to 2025, it’s a matter of feeling versus reality. Pi can continue forever in hype cycles, but Avalon X combines institutional weight, asset-backed security, and tangible investor returns. That’s why presale is gaining momentum — and why Avalon X could be the RWA-backed sensation of the year.

Be part of the revolution — discover Avalon X and its real estate-driven presale today.

