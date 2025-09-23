The post How Coinbase’s New Futures Could Boost Crypto Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase is offering a Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index futures contract, combining exposure to crypto and TradFi stocks. It derives its value from the “Magnificent 7” tech firms, two crypto ETFs, and Coinbase itself. If this product is successful, it could encourage other exchanges to bundle crypto exposure with unrelated futures contracts. Even if it isn’t, it still signals a new product strategy from Coinbase. Sponsored Sponsored Coinbase’s New Futures Products During this unprecedented wave of integration between TradFi and Web3, several prominent firms are exploring ways to bridge the gap. Today, Coinbase is aiming to join the trend with a new futures contract, combining exposure to crypto ETFs and the “Magnificent 7” tech stocks: Coinbase’s new Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index futures contract is the first of its kind in two important categories. Specifically, it’s the first US-listed derivative that contains direct spot exposure to crypto and major equities in the same product. It’s also the exchange’s first attempt to market multi-asset derivatives, and Coinbase plans to list more contracts like this in the near future. Potential Revolutionary Impacts? Sponsored Sponsored As the name suggests, this contract derives its spot value from ten sources, and the Magnificent 7 are seven of them. Coinbase’s own stock is also tracked in these futures, alongside BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Each of these sources represents 10% of the index’s total valuation. Realistically speaking, this isn’t a huge bridge between crypto and TradFi. After all, the Magnificent 7 are all US tech companies, and several of them already have significant interactions with the industry. One could argue that everything in this index is part of the US tech sector, especially since it tracks a BTC ETF and not Bitcoin itself. Nonetheless, this is still an important step. Even if the index doesn’t become… The post How Coinbase’s New Futures Could Boost Crypto Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase is offering a Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index futures contract, combining exposure to crypto and TradFi stocks. It derives its value from the “Magnificent 7” tech firms, two crypto ETFs, and Coinbase itself. If this product is successful, it could encourage other exchanges to bundle crypto exposure with unrelated futures contracts. Even if it isn’t, it still signals a new product strategy from Coinbase. Sponsored Sponsored Coinbase’s New Futures Products During this unprecedented wave of integration between TradFi and Web3, several prominent firms are exploring ways to bridge the gap. Today, Coinbase is aiming to join the trend with a new futures contract, combining exposure to crypto ETFs and the “Magnificent 7” tech stocks: Coinbase’s new Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index futures contract is the first of its kind in two important categories. Specifically, it’s the first US-listed derivative that contains direct spot exposure to crypto and major equities in the same product. It’s also the exchange’s first attempt to market multi-asset derivatives, and Coinbase plans to list more contracts like this in the near future. Potential Revolutionary Impacts? Sponsored Sponsored As the name suggests, this contract derives its spot value from ten sources, and the Magnificent 7 are seven of them. Coinbase’s own stock is also tracked in these futures, alongside BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Each of these sources represents 10% of the index’s total valuation. Realistically speaking, this isn’t a huge bridge between crypto and TradFi. After all, the Magnificent 7 are all US tech companies, and several of them already have significant interactions with the industry. One could argue that everything in this index is part of the US tech sector, especially since it tracks a BTC ETF and not Bitcoin itself. Nonetheless, this is still an important step. Even if the index doesn’t become…

How Coinbase’s New Futures Could Boost Crypto Investment

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 09:27
NEAR
NEAR$2.865-3.34%
Threshold
T$0.0154-3.50%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,730.09-2.18%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06134-19.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08428-4.71%
Boost
BOOST$0.09903-2.77%

Coinbase is offering a Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index futures contract, combining exposure to crypto and TradFi stocks. It derives its value from the “Magnificent 7” tech firms, two crypto ETFs, and Coinbase itself.

If this product is successful, it could encourage other exchanges to bundle crypto exposure with unrelated futures contracts. Even if it isn’t, it still signals a new product strategy from Coinbase.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Coinbase’s New Futures Products

During this unprecedented wave of integration between TradFi and Web3, several prominent firms are exploring ways to bridge the gap.

Today, Coinbase is aiming to join the trend with a new futures contract, combining exposure to crypto ETFs and the “Magnificent 7” tech stocks:

Coinbase’s new Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index futures contract is the first of its kind in two important categories.

Specifically, it’s the first US-listed derivative that contains direct spot exposure to crypto and major equities in the same product.

It’s also the exchange’s first attempt to market multi-asset derivatives, and Coinbase plans to list more contracts like this in the near future.

Potential Revolutionary Impacts?

Sponsored

Sponsored

As the name suggests, this contract derives its spot value from ten sources, and the Magnificent 7 are seven of them.

Coinbase’s own stock is also tracked in these futures, alongside BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Each of these sources represents 10% of the index’s total valuation.

Realistically speaking, this isn’t a huge bridge between crypto and TradFi. After all, the Magnificent 7 are all US tech companies, and several of them already have significant interactions with the industry.

One could argue that everything in this index is part of the US tech sector, especially since it tracks a BTC ETF and not Bitcoin itself.

Nonetheless, this is still an important step. Even if the index doesn’t become massively popular, it’s still Coinbase’s first attempt to offer a new kind of futures contract.

This could be a big milestone for the exchange, even if investors aren’t interested.

However, if markets aggressively pursue this product, that could be a game-changer. Crypto ETFs are already a major gateway for institutional actors like pension funds, those that would never have invested in Web3 beforehand.

If Coinbase leads more exchanges to bundle crypto in their futures contracts, that could inspire huge inflows.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/coinbase-futures-contract-crypto-tradfi-exposure/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has suffered floating losses exceeding $20 million on his long positions in ETH (15x leverage), HYPE, and PUMP (5x leverage) during the market downturn. To avoid forced liquidation, Machi has partially closed these positions at a loss.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.6-7.99%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005454-13.55%
BULLS
BULLS$745.33-0.08%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 08:52
Share
Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

PANews reported on September 23 that market news: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware.
FUND
FUND$0.02143+18.66%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 09:41
Share
Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Ripple, Franklin Templeton, and DBS have joined forces to advance tokenized finance through a new collaboration. The three firms signed a partnership to develop lending and trading tools using tokenized money market funds and Ripple’s new stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD).Visit Website
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:21
Share

Trending News

More

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Tether denies exiting Uruguayan crypto mining project due to debt

Rainbow proposes to acquire Clanker Protocol and announces token distribution plan