How does BlockchainFX combine crypto & tradFi?

By: Coin Journal
2025/09/19 23:24
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01606-3.42%
BFX has a clear objective: to merge the worlds of TradFi and DeFi under one super application.

The financial market has become fragmented, with stocks and ETFs trading within one walled garden and crypto within another.

This has created inconvenience for users, drained liquidity from markets, and generally hampered the ability of everyday investors to manage their portfolios.

The exchange aims to become the leading multi-asset platform where users can add the hottest stocks like Tesla and Palantir to their portfolios while interacting with DeFi protocols and staking Bitcoin.

Diving deeper into the application and presale reveals why BlockchainFX (BFX) has the capacity to stand alongside the biggest names in both TradFi and DeFi.

The BlockchainFX Vision: a new approach to trading

Users would clearly benefit from being able to use the same platform and account to manage their entire financial portfolio without constantly moving funds between separate applications.

One of the major benefits of a decentralized approach is control.

Unlike centralized exchanges, where assets are held by third parties, BlockchainFX ensures users maintain full ownership and custody of their funds at all times.

The platform integrates traditional and digital markets seamlessly, covering stocks, ETFs, forex, bonds, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and DeFi protocols.

This creates an all-in-one ecosystem for diverse trading strategies.

The overarching outcome of such an approach is clear: BlockchainFX has the vision to democratize access to global markets while breaking down the silos that have long separated traditional finance and decentralized finance.

Key features of BlockchainFX explained

BlockchainFX offers a unique feature set designed to bridge TradFi and DeFi while empowering users.

  • Multi-Asset Trading: Access to 500+ instruments, including crypto, stocks, ETFs, forex, and more.
  • Cross-Asset Swaps: Seamlessly exchange between cryptocurrencies and traditional assets.
  • Non-Custodial Control: Users retain full ownership of their assets, eliminating reliance on centralized custody.
  • Staking Rewards: Earn passive income in BFX or USDT, with rewards sourced from platform trading fees.
  • Premium Services: Debit card integration, high ATM withdrawal limits, and exclusive NFTs for holders.
  • Liquidity & Security: Institutional-grade liquidity paired with robust security infrastructure ensures reliable and safe trading.

These features offer an unprecedented trading solution for users.

They could be taking profits from a leveraged Palantir purchase and shifting those profits back into their Bitcoin position, all with just a few clicks and without the need to move funds between accounts or through their bank.

Presale & tokenomics explained

In addition, the promotional code BFX20 adds 20% more $BFX coins to any purchase.

Data from CoinMarketCap shows that billions of dollars flow through centralized and decentralized exchanges every 24 hours.

BlockchainFX is positioned to capture a portion of this massive market, which helps explain why its presale has attracted so much capital so quickly.

Tokenomics are designed to favour early participants: out of a total 3.5 billion tokens, 65% are allocated to the presale and bonuses, while only 5% is reserved for the team.

This means that the majority of the supply is held by presale buyers, reducing the risk of selling pressure from the team.

BFX is the world’s first cryptocurrency backed by a global multi-asset trading platform.

Holders receive USDT rewards anytime someone trades, even during the presale, creating a decentralized fee distribution model that is driving demand.

$BFX tokenomics.

Final thoughts on BlockchainFX

It offers all the advantages of decentralization, including true asset ownership and security, while tapping into the growing trend of holding both traditional stocks and crypto.

The post How does BlockchainFX combine crypto & tradFi? appeared first on CoinJournal.

