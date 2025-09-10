How Early Ozak AI Buyers Are Gaining First-Mover Advantage in the AI Token Boom

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/10 02:30
AI token investment has become a popular trend with the rise of AI, and Ozak AI has emerged as a leader in the AI token space. Early Adoption: Investors who have invested in Ozak AI tokens early on in their launch are reaping the rewards of being first movers and will likely see significant gains as the market takes off. As the digital landscape continues to evolve and AI technology becomes an increasingly important factor, these investors will likely benefit from the transformation of digital assets.

Presale Details: Strong Demand at $0.01 Token Price

Ozak AI is in Stage 5 of a presale at $0.01 per token. This price is up 900% from the original Phase 1 price of $0.001. If the $OZ token lands where it should be, or near its projected listing price of $1, the early Phase 1 buyers can expect to see a whopping 100,000% ROI, and those who bought at the current $0.01 price can expect a substantial 9,900%.

The OZ presale has been a massive success, raising over $1.44 million and selling over 844 million tokens. With a capped token supply, Ozak AI is creating a balance between scarcity and liquidity as its ecosystem continues to evolve. Additionally, much of the token reserves are allocated to early backers, providing them with fantastic access to the project as Ozak AI advances its state-of-the-art platform to the market.

First-Mover Advantage: Capitalizing on Early Investment

With no heat in the AI token market on the horizon, early stakeholders in Ozak AI are positioning themselves for meaningful upside. With the presale still running for the $OZ token, investors at all stages of the process are seeing massive gains. The current presale price is $0.01 at Stage 5, which is a 900% increase from the initial Phase 1 price of $0.001, and if the token does hit its predicted $1 listing, the returns could be enormous. Researchers who entered early in the life cycle can benefit the most, reaping high returns as the market adoption of the AI platform’s innovation matures.

Strategic Growth and Expanding Ecosystem

Beyond its presale success, Ozak AI has formed strategic partnerships that have enriched its capabilities: With partnerships with SINT, Hive Intel, and Weblume bolstering its cross-chain infrastructure, market analytics, and Web3 integration, its platform is setting a strong foundation for long-term utility and sustainability. Furthermore, Ozak AI is making substantial progress in terms of global expansion, having demonstrated its potential at the Coinfest Asia 2025 conference in Bali, and starting to perform community-building roadshows in Vietnam. These efforts are enhancing its brand awareness among investors, developers, and institutional players while further establishing its presence in the global market..

Conclusion

Ozak AI is fast becoming a significant player in the AI token market, which is growing rapidly. The presale has already been very successful in generating returns, and as the project picks up steam, those returns will be exponential. Strategic partnerships and international outreach: Ozak AI’s strategic partnerships and international outreach are crucial in building the foundation for long-term growth beyond token sales. By staying ahead of the technological curve and expanding its global reach, Ozak AI is poised to flourish in the dynamic landscape of artificial intelligence, providing early adopters with an unparalleled chance to ride the wave of the future of digital assets.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL), a Singapore-based trading platform operator, has announced a bold shift in its crypto treasury strategy. The company is phasing out its holdings of 6,629 Solana (SOL) and roughly 1 million Sui (SUI) in favor of Hyperliquid (HYPE). Related Reading: Bitcoin Could Hit $150K By Christmas, Analysts Tell Michael Saylor Rather than executing a single large trade, LGHL is adopting a phased accumulation plan designed to manage volatility and secure a better average entry price. The decision comes shortly after LGHL revealed plans to anchor its $600 million treasury in Hyperliquid, positioning HYPE as its primary digital reserve asset. The move aligns with growing institutional interest, as firms seek to diversify into next-generation DeFi tokens with strong revenue growth and trading adoption. HYPE's price trends to the upside on the daily chart. Source: HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview Why HYPE? Hyperliquid’s DeFi Dominance Hyperliquid (HYPE) has rapidly established itself as a leader in decentralized perpetual futures trading, now commanding 70% of the DeFi perps market. In August alone, the platform recorded $383 billion in trading volume, generating a record $106 million in revenue, up 23% from July. Its total value locked (TVL) has surged to $1.75 billion, placing it among the top decentralized exchanges globally. One catalyst for LGHL’s shift is the recent launch of BitGo’s institutional custody services for HYPE in the U.S., offering secure and compliant storage for corporate investors. CEO Wilson Wang described Hyperliquid’s on-chain order book and efficient trading infrastructure as the “most compelling opportunity in decentralized finance.” The pivot reflects a growing trend among Nasdaq-listed firms. Eyenovia, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, and Tony G Co-Investment Holdings have all disclosed significant HYPE allocations, signaling a shift in corporate treasury strategies toward DeFi-native tokens. HYPE Price Surges to All-Time Highs Following these institutional moves, Hyperliquid’s HYPE token has continued its meteoric rise. On September 8, HYPE hit a new all-time high of $51.50, marking a 450% surge since April. Analysts now point to $52 as the next key breakout level, which could trigger further upside momentum if breached. Despite LGHL’s aggressive reallocation, Solana and Sui have shown resilience. At the time of writing, SOL trades around $214, with some analysts forecasting a run toward $300, while SUI has recovered modestly to $3.48. Related Reading: This Bitcoin Cycle Changes Everything, Real Vision Analyst Explains Why The spotlight still remains firmly on Hyperliquid. With industry leaders like Arthur Hayes projecting that HYPE could surge 126x by 2028, the token is increasingly being viewed as one of the most promising assets in the evolving DeFi landscape. Cover image from ChatGPT, HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury has once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network, bringing the minting volume to 2
PANews reported on June 13 that US President Trump: Israel’s attack on Iran was “very good”. According to Iran's Nour News: The cities of Qasr Shirin and Kangawal in Kermanshah
