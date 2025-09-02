How High Could XRP Go, Here’s the Value If Bitcoin Hits $500 Trillion

XRP price would benefit substantially if Bitcoin ever claimed a $500 trillion market cap, as recently predicted by the Twenty One Capital CEO.

For context, Jack Mallers, CEO of Bitcoin company Twenty One Capital, claimed that Bitcoin was on track to become a $500 trillion asset. He said this while speaking with Bloomberg on the ambitions of his company and how they plan to focus only on Bitcoin.

Jack Mallers Sees Bitcoin Reaching $500T Valuation

Specifically, Mallers revealed that Twenty One Capital seeks to be more than a Bitcoin treasury company like Michael Saylor’s Strategy by providing financial services surrounding the premier crypto asset. However, he stressed that they will not be diverting to other cryptocurrencies like other firms do, which he accused of losing the forest by chasing trees.

Notably, his prediction of a Bitcoin rally to a $500 trillion valuation captured the attention of crypto community figures, especially considering the fact that the global M2 money supply is still currently below $100 trillion. Also, at a $500 trillion market cap, the price of 1 Bitcoin would balloon to $21.11 million, considering the current circulating supply of 19.91 million. Interestingly, if Bitcoin ever claimed such a lofty target, the momentum would spill into the broader crypto market, impacting altcoins such as XRP. This is largely due to Bitcoin's position as the market leader, often dictating the direction of the market, whether positively or negatively.



For instance, over the past week, Bitcoin and XRP have mirrored each other’s price movements besides brief moments of slight deviations, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Possible XRP Price if Bitcoin Hits $500T Market Cap

Bitcoin and XRP Price Correlation | CoinMarketCap

Considering this close price correlation, a Bitcoin run to $25.11 million would directly boost XRP’s price. Specifically, with BTC currently trading for $107,600 at press time, a rally to $25.11 million would mark a massive 23,236% increase.

Meanwhile, XRP currently trades for $2.73. If XRP sees a comparative 23,236% run from its current price, it would rally to a price of $637. However, XRP has repeatedly shown that it often outperforms Bitcoin during market upswings due to its greater volatility. As a result, its upsurge might be more pronounced.

For instance, when Bitcoin rallied 8% in July on the back of the broader market recovery push, XRP saw a more substantial 35% increase in the same month, outpacing BTC by over 4x. If XRP replicated this but at a smaller rate, such as 2x, its price could skyrocket further to $1,274 in a scenario where BTC hits $25.11 million.

Interestingly, analysts at crypto exchange platform Changelly already believe XRP is capable of reaching this price level. Notably, they predict XRP to claim an average price of $1,343 by October 2040, essentially 15 years from now.

XRP Price Predictions | Changelly