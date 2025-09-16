How I Earned $1,000 a Week Online Without a College Degree

A couple of years ago, I was trapped in a loop familiar to many: long hours, little money, and no enthusiasm. I lacked a fancy college degree, no professional contacts, and no savings to make giant leaps.
But what I did have was curiosity, a connection to the internet, and the drive to make it work. Fast forward to the present, I’m making $1,000+ per week online — without a degree.
Here’s how I did it (and how you can, too).
Press enter or click to view image in full size
Source: ideogram
1. I Stopped Believing the “Degree = Success” Myth
The initial step was a change of mindset. I understood the world online values skills, creativity, and a consistent output, not paper qualifications. Employers can request degrees, but clients, customers, and websites are interested in results.
As soon as I dropped the degree hurdle, doors opened everywhere.
2. I Acquired Skills That Pay Online
Rather than joining another classroom, I invested in high-demand digital skills:
Writing & storytelling (for blog posts, advertising, social media)
