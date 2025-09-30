How I Turned My Newsletter Into $8,500/Month in 2025  From 23 Subscribers to a Profitable Email…

In 2025, newsletters aren’t just inbox clutter; they’re businesses making five to six figures for creators worldwide.
The Hook: My First $50 Subscriber
In March 2025, I had 23 subscribers on my small email list. I decided to test a paid newsletter on Substack.
Price? $5/month.
On launch day, only one person subscribed. I made $5.
It felt small, but it was the start of something powerful.
By September 2025, that same newsletter generated $8,500/month in recurring revenue.
Press enter or click to view image in full size
Source: ideogram
Step 1: I Picked a Sticky Topic
Instead of being broad, I focused on:
“AI Productivity Hacks for Busy Entrepreneurs.”
Why? Because people will pay for content that saves them time and helps them make money.
Step 2: I Used Free Growth Platforms
I didn’t spend money on ads. I grew my list by:
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.