How Jimmie Johnson Is Redefining Sponsorship Inside NASCAR’s Infield

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 22:55
DAR Open Network
D$0.03142+2.57%
Threshold
T$0.01593+0.95%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3987+4.99%
GET
GET$0.008647+0.83%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10075+2.11%

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 25: Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of Legacy Motor Club on track prior to the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 25, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Getty Images

There was a time when NASCAR hospitality meant a folding chair in the infield, a cooler full of light beer, and maybe—if you knew the right people—a perch atop a pit box. If you were really living large, you got a suite stocked with Budweiser and bowls of pretzels. Luxury, it was not.

Those days are long gone. Today, the infield is where corporate money meets corporate networking, a mashup of racing and buzzwords like “brand activation” and “synergy.” It’s less about whether your driver finishes third or thirteenth and more about how many deals get signed over sliders and a glass of Pinot.

Perhaps no one is embracing this more than Jimmie Johnson, a 7-time NASCAR Cup series champion who won 83 Cup races in a storied career that made his NASCAR Hall of Fame entry a forgone inclusion. When he stepped away from fulltime NASCAR racing as a driver at the end of 2020 he wasn’t done. Far from it. In fact, some would say he was just getting started.

In a move straight out of the “now for something completely different” playbook, Johnson swapped the thunderous roar of stock cars of NASCAR for the knife-edge precision of IndyCar, racing part-time in that series in 2021 and 2022 and even throwing himself into the deep end with the Indianapolis 500. The results weren’t exactly headline-grabbing, but that wasn’t the point. He’d stepped outside his comfort zone— and that willingness set the stage for his latest reinvention: not just co-owner, but now majority owner of Legacy Motor Club, a NASCAR team, formerly known as Petty GMS Motorsports.

He still straps in for the occasional NASCAR race with his new team. And in 2023 he checked off a bucket-list item, teaming with Chevrolet, NASCAR, and Hendrick Motorsports to haul a massive Next Gen car across the Atlantic and into the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans. But these days Johnson’s real impact isn’t just behind the wheel — he’s dragging in new ideas from IndyCar, Le Mans, and Formula 1 and dropping them squarely into NASCAR’s backyard, or more precisely the infield.

LE MANS, FRANCE – JUNE 10: The #24 NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet ZL1 driven by Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button and Mike Rockenfeller drives during the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the Circuit de la Sarthe June 10, 2023 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Legacy Motor Club has partnered with Newmar RV to create a sort of rolling Davos—a sleek motorcoach with air conditioning, private rooms, and high-quality food served in an upscale tent just outside.

“At the end of the day, having a home base is just so important,” Johnson said “For our working group, executive staff, board members, ownership partners—all these layers—it’s not the same every week, but we need a consistent workspace and level of hospitality. That’s what Newmar gives us.”

Legacy Motor Club’s Newmar setup isn’t just a place to talk business—it’s a place where you eat like royalty. Forget the pretzels and Bud Light of old; Johnson brought in Duyen Ha, a Chopped Champion chef, to curate the menu. It’s high-quality food with a personal touch, the kind of spread that makes corporate guests feel like they’re part of something special rather than just another face in the crowd. This is where sponsors, executives, and partners mingle, cut deals, and build the kind of relationships that keep teams funded.

“In my early NASCAR days, hospitality was controlled by the tracks,” Johnson said. “It lost the team touch point; it lost the sense of ownership. IndyCar does such a nice job letting people really see, touch, and feel the brand. That’s what I wanted to bring here.”

“At the end of the day, having a home base is just so important.” -Jimmie Johnson

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

It’s part of a shift because the sponsorship model in NASCAR is evolving. Sticker space on the car is nice, but it’s the weekend experience that matters. Johnson really believes this is the future of the sponsorship model: creating an experience where people want to come to see, touch and feel. And for corporate sponsors, the B-to-B interaction for their individual brands that cross over into motorsport is just as valuable.

Sometimes that B-to-B networking is as simple as two sponsors realizing they should be doing business together. “We’ll have Family Dollar sitting there talking to Mobil 1,” Johnson says. “And you realize, wow, they sell oil in Family Dollar—these two should probably do more business together. If our race team can help those folks network and grow their business, then we’re more valuable as a partner.”

He’s seen this approach start to translate in real time as CEOs want to be at a race weekend and have even held corporate board meetings at the track built around a race weekend. That’s just part of the validation in what he’s trying to accomplish. The other comes from a new source: earlier this year he partnered with a private equity firm, Knighthead Capital. That firm has a sports car team they back with a model that mirrors what Johnson is doing in NASCAR.

So then, Johnson says he’s confident sponsors will deepen their involvement because of the team’s approach, which usually translates to more money that can help the team improve on-track in the future. “That year, you might not have the coupon to cash,” he admitted. “But in my mind, I know we’ve built a relationship and when it comes time to renew, we are valuable to them in a different way, and we’ll probably get an extension.”

The team brought in a Chopped Champion chef, to curate the menu.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

And while Johnson’s team is still fighting to climb NASCAR’s competitive ladder, results are starting to follow. Both of Legacy Motor Club’s cars finished inside the top five at Darlington, a sign that the business foundation and on-track performance may be aligning.

From Johnson’s perspective, this is just the beginning. “From a macro standpoint, yes, I think NASCAR’s infield will look more like Formula 1 or IndyCar over the next decade,” he said. “You can’t just buy access—you’ve got to be with a team. That creates opportunity for us. We don’t need white glove service, but we do need a smart offering with high-quality food, staff, and a welcoming environment.”

The goal is creating an experience where people want to come to see, touch and feel. And for corporate sponsors, the B-to-B interaction for their individual brands that cross over into motorsport is just as valuable.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Johnson admits he didn’t see this coming.

“It surprised me,” he said. “My two years in IndyCar really opened my eyes to the opportunity that hasn’t been maximized in NASCAR.

“I wake up with the same excitement I had when I was 25 and knew I was going to drive a Hendrick Cup car. I know there’s something here—not just building a championship team but building something that branches out into what car enthusiasts are interested in.”

For a driver who once made his name by winning everything in sight, Jimmie Johnson may have just found a new way to win—this time in the boardroom and the infield, not just on the track.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/gregengle/2025/09/07/how-jimmie-johnson-is-redefining-sponsorship-inside-nascars-infield/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2756-0.10%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022-2.22%
MAY
MAY$0.04176+1.53%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share
Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire

Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire

The post Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New opportunities are sweeping the crypto space, and soon Little Pepe (LILPEPE) will be making an explosion as the next take-off meme coin. Its Stage 12 presale is almost sold out, and its new Layer-2 blockchain is set to make LILPEPE a formidable competitor to tokens such as Shiba Inu (SHIB). Investors who get in early could see substantial returns, possibly turning a small investment of $200 into a fortune by 2026. SHIB Price Analysis: Testing Support at $0.000012 Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading at $0.00001204, showing a modest 0.24% increase over the last month. With a market cap of $7.09 billion and 24-hour trading volume at $154.6 million, SHIB has continued to see a 23.29% increase in volume despite recent price fluctuations. Recently, the token has been testing a critical support level of about $0.000012, which has been very strong in the past and may assist the token in a price rebound. During SHIB’s early rise, returns reached a staggering 23,000%, as the meme coin gained popularity. With the market being less active, the skyrocketing increase of Shiba Inu serves as a reminder that meme coins can still bring enormous returns, particularly when an investor opts to become an early adopter. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin With Real Utility Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is stirring up the meme coin market fast. It is rocketing to prominence thanks to its proprietary Layer-2 blockchain, low charges, and solid presale results. The LILPEPE presale Stage 12 has sold 96.08% of the 15.475 billion tokens, raising $24,184,107 out of a $25,475,000 target, leaving just $1,290,893 left to raise. The current Stage 12 price is $0.0021 per token, which marks a 110% increase from the initial Stage 1 price of $0.0010. Once Stage 12 closes, the presale will advance to Stage 13, where…
RealLink
REAL$0.06087+2.04%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000124+1.47%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.0099-5.71%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 23:04
Share
How a $1,500 Bet on Ozak AI Could Turn Into $300,000+ Before It Hits Major Exchanges

How a $1,500 Bet on Ozak AI Could Turn Into $300,000+ Before It Hits Major Exchanges

A project rarely comes along that blends hype with hard tech.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.22+2.18%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.126+4.56%
Major
MAJOR$0.15653+0.89%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/07 21:43
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire

How a $1,500 Bet on Ozak AI Could Turn Into $300,000+ Before It Hits Major Exchanges

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Glassnode: Bitcoin's illiquid supply rose to a record high, exceeding 14.3 million at the end of August