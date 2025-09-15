How Many Emmy Awards Did ‘Severance’ Win at the 2025 Emmys?

Britt Lower poses with the Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for “Severance” at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

The acclaimed Apple TV+ drama Severance took a pair of major acting statuettes at the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night in Los Angeles, but the series fell short for in its bid for the top award in its category.

Severance led all nominees for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards with 27 nods and got a jump on its acting wins with an Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series Emmy for Merritt Wever at the Creative Arts Emmys Ceremony on Sept. 6.

ForbesPhotos: 2025 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals

The series appeared to be headed for a sweep in the acting categories when Britt Lower pulled an upset early in the ceremony by taking the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series over Matlock nominee Kathy Bates.

Before that, Tramell Tillman won an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Emmy for his work in the series, marking the first time the award has been won in the category by a Black actor.

ForbesHit Horror Thriller ’28 Years Later’ Is New On Netflix This Week

Severance’s bid to win in two more major categories fell short late in the ceremony when Adam Scott lost in the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series category to Noah Wyle for the HBO Max medical drama The Pitt. The Emmy win for Wyle was the actor’s first after six previous tries.

Including the series wins at the Creative Arts Emmys Sept. 6 and 7, Severance won eight Emmy Awards overall.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Tramell Tillman accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for “Severance” onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Getty Images

‘Severance’ Won Six Statuettes At The Creative Arts Emmys Ceremonies

Severance also won siz other Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremonies, which were held on Sept. 6 and 7.

ForbesWhen Is ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Coming To Streaming?

The series was up for 17 Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremonies. In addition to Merritt Wever’s win for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, Severance won for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour), Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour) and Outstanding Title Design.

The series also won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour).

Forbes‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Gets Netflix Premiere Date