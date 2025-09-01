How Netflix’s Long Story Short Uses Circular Storytelling To Stand Out

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 09:43
B
B$0.72022+4.33%
Chainbase
C$0.225-0.93%
Threshold
T$0.0158-3.77%
BOB
BOB$0.000005764-0.67%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2235-14.19%

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 18: Raphael Bob-Waksberg attends Netflix’s ‘Long Story Short’ Los Angeles Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on August 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Getty Images for Netflix

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the creator of Netflix’s BoJack Horseman, is back on Netflix with a new series, Long Story Short. The story follows a Jewish family across five generations, from childhood to adulthood, blending laughs and tear-jerking moments, just like in Bob-Waksberg’s other shows. What makes Long Story Short different from his earlier work is its use of circular storytelling. Instead of guiding the audience from point A to point B and then to point C, the story loops back, with the beginning and end of the season starting and ending on similar notes. This approach highlights strong storytelling and ends on a tone that is both somber and hopeful.

Despite being greenlit for a second season, Long Story Short tells a story that feels complete on its own. In today’s streaming era, many shows try to cram as much content as possible into limited episodes, aiming to quickly hook viewers in hopes of renewal. Long Story Short doesn’t seem to do that; it feels organic, and the 30-minute episodes, even some shown out of order, tell a continuous story that leaves viewers feeling like they know these characters intimately.

A Story That’s Circular and Nonlinear

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 18: (L-R) Abbi Jacobson, Ben Feldman, Angelique Cabral, Nicole Byer, Lisa Edelstein, Michaela Dietz, Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Max Greenfield attend Netflix’s ‘Long Story Short’ Los Angeles Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on August 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Getty Images for Netflix

The first episode opens with a somber, cold open that includes moments of levity as the main cast, the Schwooper family, drives to their grandmother’s funeral. The subsequent episodes feature events that aren’t in chronological order, with each story set at different points in time. In some episodes, certain characters are at completely different stages of their lives and haven’t even met, even though a previous episode shows character relationships established when they already knew each other. This unique storytelling style hints at what’s to come as the series progresses or creates a sense of sadness when the Schwoopers are together, knowing that, at a future point in the timeline, some characters will inevitably die—adding complexity as each family member copes with that loss—versus watching them happy, fighting, or unaware of what lies ahead.

Then, there are episodes where there’s a kind of soft reset, where the characters transition from the past into the future, and the established canon and relationships are restored. Even with the full picture, viewers can see the different events that led each character to this point in the story. We see broken friendships, growing distance among family members who were once close, divorce, death, and new additions to the Schwooper family through their children. And to top it all off, the circular storytelling finds its completion in the finale when the characters, once again, gather for a funeral for another family member, where it begins and leans heavily on humor and concludes on a somber yet hopeful note, with the characters remembering those they’ve lost. That character appears only in their memories; in the same outfits they wore at different points in the story.

What Long Story Short Gets Right

Streaming has made it harder for shows to stand out, especially with the binging model, and many shows fail because of the quick, disposable, and surface-level content they create. It becomes easy for those stories to be forgotten when so many other shows can achieve the same effect. What makes Long Story Short so refreshing is its circular and nonlinear storytelling that sets it apart. The show asks its audience to think and appreciate the larger storylines it presents, and to see that every scene, no matter how small it seems, serves an important purpose.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/braedonmontgomery/2025/08/31/how-netflixs-long-story-short-uses-circular-storytelling-to-stand-out/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.04357-2.91%
Major
MAJOR$0.15107-2.94%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Share
WLFI tokens are also suspected to be deployed on BSC. 45 minutes ago, 10 WLFI tokens were cross-chained to the BSC network.

WLFI tokens are also suspected to be deployed on BSC. 45 minutes ago, 10 WLFI tokens were cross-chained to the BSC network.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the WLFI token is also suspected to be deployed on BSC. 45 minutes ago, the WLFI associated address transferred 10 WLFIs across the chain to the BSC network through Chainlink CCIP. The transaction is currently still in the "waiting for manual execution" status.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20463-5.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223-5.70%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 09:02
Share
A whale has lost over $23 million in a week but continues to hold a high position in ETH.

A whale has lost over $23 million in a week but continues to hold a high position in ETH.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale 0xa523 has lost over $23 million in just one week, yet remains long ETH at high levels. Over the past 15 hours, the whale has added 20,800 ETH (worth $92.8 million) to its long position at prices between $4,470 and $4,450. Its take-profit target is set at $5,300, but the liquidation price is at a precarious $4,297.67.
67COIN
67$0.006617-2.28%
Overtake
TAKE$0.09488+3.33%
Ethereum
ETH$4,385.49-1.70%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 09:39
Share

Trending News

More

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

WLFI tokens are also suspected to be deployed on BSC. 45 minutes ago, 10 WLFI tokens were cross-chained to the BSC network.

A whale has lost over $23 million in a week but continues to hold a high position in ETH.

A Bitcoin whale deposited another 1,000 BTC into HyperLiquid to exchange for ETH

Sonic Labs' proposal to "promote the entry of S tokens into traditional U.S. capital markets" has been approved by the community vote.