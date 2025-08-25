How New Wide Receiver Contracts May Signal Fantasy Production

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 07: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 07, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Getty Images

While the conversation around skill players being adequately paid usually focused on running backs, the wide receiver position may be on the same path due to the increased production of players on rookie deals.

For reference, of the 21 1,000-yard receivers in 2024, three of them were rookies, two were in their second year, and eight in total were still on their rookie deal.

In 2023, there was only one rookie and three second-year wideouts to surpass 1,000 yards.

The only difference between the two positions is that the top-end players do get paid amongst the top of position groups in the NFL. However, with an average of 9-12 wide receivers on a roster to at most four running backs on a team, the contract discrepancy can become more “feast or famine” for receivers.

So, when a team makes any commitment to a wide receiver, whether in the form of a multi-year contract, team option, or draft selection, this can act as a tip for their upcoming fantasy football production.

Or, for receivers yet to receive that extension or free agent deal, the ability to cash in could be a motivating factor, thus being a motivation to draft them to your lineup.

Either way, here are four players whose contract status could make them an unexpected fantasy performer in 2025.

Cooper Kupp – Seattle Seahawks

A 3-year, $45 million contract for a 32-year-old receiver is a commitment in itself for the Seahawks.

However, this is just a piece of the puzzle for Seattle, which as a whole has invested a lot of salary into its 2025-26 roster.

This offseason saw the Seahawks sign 15 free agents, with Sam Darnold, Kupp, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling all highlighting the list.

Despite a 10-win season, which was one game shy of reaching the postseason, the Seahawks have not only signed Darnold to replace Geno Smith under center, but they have also significantly adjusted their receiving core as well.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and AJ Barner are the only members in 2024 who finished within the top five in targets to be returning in 2025, with D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Noah Fant all changed colors.

2025 fifth-round pick Tory Horton is set to start alongside Smith-Njigba and Kupp to begin the year, with Valdes-Scantling joining third-year Jake Bobo and fourth-year Dareke Young on the second-string, according to their depth chart.

The changing of the guard in the Seahawks receiver room may seem jarring. However, the mold of Smith-Njigba and Kupp is very similar in their abilities as route runners.

In 2024, the new duo ranked within the bottom 30 of qualified receivers by average depth of target, while also finishing in the top 30 for yards per game.

Both with a drop percentage lower than 3.2% and amongst the top of the league in receptions, the Seahawks have found a way to force defenses to play the field balanced if they line up on opposite sides of the ball.

This, paired with Darnold’s 2024 season, where he threw a career-high 66.2 completion percentage, 4,319 yards, and 35 touchdowns surrounded by similar weapons, Kupp finds himself in as favorable a situation as he was with the Rams.

The only difference is the lack of emphasis that will be put on him within the offense, which could aid his ability to stay on the field, which has been an issue of late.

But with his individual contract and the deals made amongst the rest of the offense, these could all be signs that Kupp is poised for a vintage year in terms of fantasy, which could be available later than Cooper Kupp is typically selected in fantasy drafts.

Darius Slayton – New York Giants

Mentioning a Giants receiver not named Malik Nabers may cause most eyes to scroll to the next name in this article. However, the consistency of Darius Slayton alongside what could be an underrated fantasy offense in New York makes him an interesting depth option in fantasy.

The former fifth-round pick earned his third contract from the Giants entering the 2025 season, which was the fourth-highest free agent signing given to a wide receiver this offseason.

The Giants signed Slayton to a three-year, $36 million contract, with $22 million guaranteed.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 19: Darius Slayton #86 of the New York Giants celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants at FedExField on November 19, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Getty Images

Slayton got this contract despite having a down year offensively, which was likely due to the Giants having the 28th-best passing offense in 2024, which saw three separate quarterbacks start a game.

It is just the second time Slayton failed to reach over 700 receiving yards in a season, but he still compiled 39 catches and 573 yards over 16 games, averaging 14.7 per reception.

The team’s below-average passing offense was not the only reason for Slayton’s lack of typical production. The lack of trust in their quarterback situation thoroughly limited the offensive performance for Brian Daboll, who is typically an offensive-minded coach.

Because of this, the offense typically consisted of establishing the run, targeting Malik Nabers down the field, or targeting Wan’Dale Robinson in the flat to attempt and move the chains.

Because of this, Nabers finished the year with 170 targets (despite just 15 games played), and Robinson saw 140.

This combined number of 310 targets between two players is by far the most targets for two teammates last season, with both individually ranking within the top-10.

This is not a strategy that will carry over to 2025, which will see Slayton (who was third on the team in targets) get the ball more.

Plus, the primary reason for the Giants’ signing Slayton is to be the veteran presence for Jaxson Dart’s development.

Even though Dart is not set to be the starting quarterback by Week One, Russell Wilson’s willingness to take the top off the defense will also impact Slayton’s productivity.

Tim Patrick – Detroit Lions

While Tim Patrick may not have shown league-winning production in his first year with the Lions, there is something to say about Detroit giving him a one-year, $2.5 million contract to stay with the team.

For one, Patrick was reliable. In 16 games, the 31-year-old receiver compiled 33 catches, 394 yards, and three touchdowns.

That production not only came in an offense where he saw the fifth-most targets for the team, with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, and Jahmyr Gibbs leading Patrick. But it also came in his first year back on the field since 2021, after he missed the previous two seasons due to two separate injuries.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 05: Tim Patrick #17 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after scoring a 3 yard touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter in the game at Ford Field on December 05, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images

Due to those two injuries, and the fact that he did not start his NFL career until age 25, Patrick has relatively low mileage for a 30+ year old wideout, playing just 71 games in his five-year career.

But the main reason Detroit welcomed Patrick back to their receiver room was due to his efficiency in those limited targets.

Despite only half the looks he typically received in his two best years in Denver, Patrick had a career year in catch percentage (75%) and Success Rate (56.8%).

In fact, his drop percentage of 2.2% on the year was 22nd-best in the NFL for players with 40 or more targets.

Plus, Patrick showed increased production as he got more comfortable in the offense and on the field, yet again, scoring all three of his touchdowns on the year within the last five weeks of the season.

With primarily the same starting offense returning in Detroit, Patrick will likely take a majority of his snaps in the slot. But if either St. Brown or Williams misses time, Patrick could easily transition to a role where he is utilized as a primary threat.

Emeka Egbuka – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In an NFL draft that saw 33 wide receivers selected, which is about 13% of the total picks taken in the seven rounds, there are several names that can make a case for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Four of those selections were first-round picks, which is a significant commitment to a skill position.

While fantasy managers may have hesitations selecting Travis Hunter due to his heightened injury risk or the lack of certainty of his role in the Jaguars offense, this points to Tetairoa McMillian likely being the first rookie selected in most fantasy drafts.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 20: Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is tackled by Jordan Clark #1 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half of the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) Getty Images

The third wide receiver selected in the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Emeka Egbuka, could be that league-winning wideout from the rookie class.

And, he could go rounds later than McMillian, or even after Matthew Golden, who was deemed more “pro-ready” in his draft profile.

Egbuka was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a four-year career with Ohio State, which saw him post a career-high 81 catches in 2024, 1,011 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns.

The 6’1”, 205 lb wideout had the third-best positional combine score, which will now take his talents and put them within the third-best passing offense in 2024.

Baker Mayfield had a career year in his second year with the Buccaneers, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns, leading Tampa to average the 4th-most points per game in football.

While the one-two punch of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin still produced at an elite level, the Buccaneers struggled to find a third option for when the team was at full strength.

Or, for 10 games last season, a player to step up when Chris Godwin was out due to injury.

Third-year tight end Cade Otton was second-most for the team in targets, with Jalen McMillan taking second place in receiving touchdowns, both behind the veteran Evans.

Now, with Egbuka able to learn from Evans and Godwin, and enter right into an explosive Buccaneer offense, the first-year receiver could lead the pack by the end of the season.

As the NFL continues to shift toward younger, cheaper wide receiver production, contracts—whether it’s a veteran extension, a short-term “prove-it” deal, or a first-round rookie selection—serve as clear indicators of opportunity.

Cooper Kupp’s renewed role in Seattle, Darius Slayton’s quiet but steady importance in New York, Tim Patrick’s efficiency in Detroit, and Emeka Egbuka’s upside in Tampa Bay all point to players who could outproduce their current fantasy draft value.