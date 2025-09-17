How Patrick Mahomes And Travis Kelce’s 1587 Prime Restaurant Came To Fruition

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Quarterback” on July 11, 2023. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Getty Images

Since opening in downtown Kansas City, Mo. in the summer of 2020, the Loews Hotel has been one of the city’s most posh accommodations.

Seeking a luxurious restaurant to match their brand, hotel developers reached out to Noble 33 co-founder Mikey Tanha to see if his restaurant group wanted to add Kansas City to its stable of high-end eateries in Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, New York, Toronto, Canada; London, England and Scottsdale, Arizona.

“At first I didn’t know if Kansas City was a market,” Tanha exclusively shared.

But making Kansas City a more logical destination was that since eating at Toca Madera, a Mexican steakhouse in West Hollywood, Calif., in 2018, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had befriended Mikey’s younger brother, Sacha, who is Noble 33’s director of hospitality.

“Through that relationship and that friendship,” Mikey Tanha said, “that’s how all this came about.”

The result is 1587 Prime, the high-end steakhouse named for the uniform numbers of Patrick Mahomes (No. 15) and tight end Travis Kelce (No. 87).

Noble 33 executives declined comment on the level of financial commitment from Mahomes and Kelce, deeming it a “partnership.”

“They’ve been to tastings. We bounce ideas off of them in terms of design and décor,” Tanha said. “They’ve been active.”

As a result of the involvement of the tandem, which has won three Super Bowls for Kansas City, buzz surrounding 1587 Prime has percolated around the city as the restaurant officially opens Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Prime 1587 serves a boneless ribeye among its variety of steak options. Noble 33

With prices for an eight-ounce, wagyu filet at $95 and a six-ounce top cap wagyu ribeye at $110, it is one of — if not the — the most expensive restaurants in Kansas City. But the high cost hasn’t deterred reservations; it is booked solid through at least the end of October.

“Kansas City has never had anything like the kind of restaurant we do,” Tanha said.

Chiefs-Inspired Food and Drink

Despite the poshness of 1587 Prime, it has six beer offerings — notably both Coors Light, which Mahomes sponsors, and Garage Beer. Kelce is a major investor in the latter.

Many food and drink items are named after the Chiefs, including another Coors-inspired beverage.

Mahomes’ nickname is “Showtime,” and The Showtime has Coors Light syrup, aged rum blend, toasted coconut, coffee and lime soda.

“We gave him an ode to that love of Coors Light,” Tanha said.

Mahomes did not suggest the drink, but he thought it was a great idea.

The famous pass play from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill that converted a 3rd and 15 in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV is immortalized with Jet Chip Wasp, featuring bond wheated bourbon, J. Reiger & Co. whiskey, Apologue Paw Paw and house vermouth.

Just as Mahomes’ nickname appears as a beverage, so does Kelce’s “Big Yeti” in the form of a $24 smoky, old fashioned.

His fiancée, Taylor Swift, is referenced with a drink named after one of her songs. The Alchemy features citrus vodka blend, Dry Curacao, aronia berry, cranberry, strawberry, lime and oolong tea.

Kelce and Swift reportedly dined at 1587 Prime for a soft opening on Monday, Sept. 8, and Kelce’s mom, Donna, has eaten there as well.

1587 Prime’s ketchup flight is a nod to Patrick Mahomes’ favorite condiment. Jeff Fedotin

The $15 Mahomes Ketchup Flight is a lineup of three unique ketchups made in house and a nod to Mahomes’ favorite condiment, which he frequently puts on steak.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who is known for his love of cheeseburgers, has The Big Red wagyu double smash patty with white cheddar, onion and tomato named after him.

Décor and Design

Though 1587 Prime, whose interior design was implemented by The Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry, resembles more of an upscale restaurant than a typical athletes’ place, it has subtle football touches.

The grand entrance on the ground floor of the two-level restaurant guides guests along a narrowing tunnel that emulates the dramatic walk into a stadium.

At that entrance is the host stand and a large, refrigerated display, showcasing the premium dry-aged cuts of meat that will be featured on the menu, though offerings include a variety of seafood and vegetarian options.

“With 1587 Prime,” Noble 33 co-founder Tosh Berman said in a statement, “we didn’t just set out to create another steakhouse.”

1587 Prime has an elegant dining room on the second floor. Noble 33

Live music performs nightly, and the restaurant seats 238, including a bar that seats 20.

A sweeping staircase ascends to the second floor, where there is a private dining room that hosted the FOX broadcast crew the night before the Eagles-Chiefs game.

Constructing that private area, which features the most football memorabilia in the restaurant and also an art deco look, was a special request from Mahomes and Kelce.

“They love this place,” Tanha said. “They’re going to be here all the time.”