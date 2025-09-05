How Redberry Sets Up Laravel Projects for Success

Redberry, a software development agency based in Tbilisi, Georgia, has spent the past decade perfecting its approach to Laravel development. As an official Laravel partner, Redberry is not only fluent in the framework but deeply embedded in the ecosystem, building custom applications, SaaS platforms, websites, and complex systems with Laravel at the core.
But beyond their technical chops, what sets Redberry apart is the way they’ve productized Laravel development, offering a structured yet flexible methodology that minimizes risks and maximizes efficiency from day one.
Laravel remains one of the most powerful and developer-friendly frameworks for building modern web applications. With built-in support for routing, authentication, queues, caching, broadcasting, testing, and more, it allows teams to move fast without reinventing the wheel.
It’s also incredibly expressive - its syntax feels natural, and its conventions reduce boilerplate, enabling teams to focus on building features instead of fighting the framework. With an active ecosystem of tools like Livewire, Inertia, Filament, and Laravel Cloud, it's easy to go from MVP to enterprise-grade.
Redberry’s core strength lies in sculpting that raw power into projects that consistently launch on time, scale effortlessly, and remain maintainable. Their secret lies in a proven, product-aligned approach that pares complexity down to essentials - but never at the cost of quality or velocity.
Before a single line of code is written, Redberry runs a 1–2 week product discovery sprint. This is where business logic, user flows, epics, and modules get validated and documented.
The result is a detailed technical blueprint that includes:
This sprint creates a single source of truth for both technical and business stakeholders, reducing misunderstandings and setting the stage for smooth execution.
Redberry’s default stack builds on Laravel with the following tools:
The agency tailors this stack based on project needs, with performance, scalability, and maintainability always top of mind. Their developers also prioritize clean architecture and high test coverage using Pest and PHPUnit from the start.
Redberry treats technical and business goals as equally important.
The result: projects are production-ready each sprint, dramatically reducing launch friction.
Redberry offers:
Across both models, the focus remains - delivering mission-critical applications efficiently, reliably, and with high engineering standards.
Beyond development, Redberry also provides UX/UI design, digital marketing, and growth services to support product launches and scaling.
This 360° offering has helped Redberry deliver more than 300 digital products over the last 11 years, with over 90% of them built on Laravel. They’ve also earned partnerships with Vue.js, Meta, and Google, and regularly sponsor Laracon conferences to stay at the cutting edge of the Laravel community.
Redberry combines premium-level Laravel engineering with the strategic pricing of a delivery team based in Tbilisi. Their developers have contributed to open-source packages, participated in the Laravel certification program, and run one of the largest Laravel/React bootcamps in Eastern Europe.
Their value prop? Simple:
Want to see what a battle-tested Laravel process looks like in action? Explore their Laravel development approach in more depth.
