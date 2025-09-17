How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 22:33
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017019-2.45%
Succinct
PROVE$0.8699-3.36%
Sign
SIGN$0.0759+1.29%
Wink
LIKE$0.010174+0.04%
Chainlink
LINK$22.89-2.05%
SOON
SOON$0.3057-1.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02519-0.03%

Bitcoin’s trillion-dollar market will ultimately face quantum computing threat that could crack its encryption in hours. Discover the timeline, current defenses, and how post-quantum cryptography will protect crypto.

Bitcoin’s trillion-dollar market value rests on math. Its transactions are secured by encryption that, for now, no ordinary computer can crack. But a new computing model, quantum computing, poses a unique challenge. Once scaled, it could break the cryptographic backbone of Bitcoin in a matter of hours, threatening its future as “digital gold.” The risk is not immediate, but the stakes are too high to ignore.

Bitcoin’s BIGGEST Threat: What Quantum Computers Mean For Your Crypto


How Bitcoin Security Works Today

Bitcoin is secured by public-key cryptography. Each wallet has a public address for receiving funds and a private key used to sign transactions. The link between the two is designed to be a one-way function: a public key can be generated from a private key, but reversing the process is practically impossible.

Bitcoin relies on digital signatures to authorize transactions. It primarily uses the ECDSA algorithm on the secp256k1 curve, which allows a wallet to prove ownership of coins without exposing its private key. For common address types like P2PKH and P2WPKH, the public key remains hidden until you spend the coins. This reduces the time it’s exposed to potential attacks.

Source:Bitcoin developer

Quantum Computing: Why It Matters for Bitcoin

Quantum computers are a new type of machine that use qubits, which can represent multiple states at once. This lets them solve certain math problems far faster than regular computers.

One of the most important breakthroughs is Shor’s algorithm, which could eventually break the cryptographic systems that secure Bitcoin. It threatens elliptic-curve cryptography (ECC), the math behind Bitcoin’s ECDSA and Schnorr signatures.

Current research suggests breaking Bitcoin’s ECC would require thousands of stable logical qubits and trillions of operations, which is well beyond today’s quantum computers. But as pace of advancement in the technology sector continues to increase exponentially, it’s only a matter of time before this becomes feasible.

The Real Threat Level

Today’s most advanced machines, like IBM’s 1,121-qubit Condor and Atom Computing’s 1,200+ qubit processor, are impressive, but these are physical qubits, which are noisy and error-prone.


To break Bitcoin’s security, you would need millions of physical qubits to support the thousands of logical qubits required for cryptographic attacks. Estimates suggest it would take around 13 million physical qubits to forge a Bitcoin signature in 24 hours, far beyond current capabilities.

However, there’s another risk called “harvest now, decrypt later.” Hackers could store transaction data today and then decrypt it once powerful quantum machines are available. This is why agencies are already urging organizations to prepare.

When Could This Become a Problem?

Upgrading global systems takes time, so governments and researchers are acting early:

Simplified timeline:

  • 2025: 1,000+ physical qubits reached

  • 2028–2031: Early migrations begin

  • 2035: Quantum-safe cryptography fully adopted

Building Post-Quantum Defenses

The security community is not standing still. The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is coordinating a global initiative to establish post-quantum cryptography (PQC) standards. These algorithms are designed to withstand quantum attacks while remaining practical for real-world use.

Meanwhile, blockchain developers are exploring proactive strategies such as:

  • Upgrading wallet addresses to quantum-resistant formats

  • Implementing hybrid or layered cryptography to combine classical and quantum-safe methods

  • Providing pathways for users to migrate assets into quantum-safe wallets before risks materialize

These measures aim to future-proof Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, ensuring a smooth transition if quantum capabilities arrive earlier than expected.

What Investors Can Do Now

  • Stay informed: Follow post-quantum cryptography updates and watch for wallets and exchanges to start supporting quantum-safe migration paths.

  • Diversify holdings: Avoid putting all your funds into a single cryptocurrency to reduce risk from unexpected technological changes.

  • Use modern practices: Choose address types like P2WPKH and avoid reusing addresses to limit public key exposure.

Bottom Line

Quantum computers are not yet powerful enough to break Bitcoin’s security, but progress is accelerating. Governments and researchers are preparing now, and Bitcoin has the flexibility to upgrade if the community works together.

This is not an overnight crisis. Instead, it’s a long-term challenge that will unfold over the next decade. By planning ahead, Bitcoin and other systems can transition smoothly to quantum-safe cryptography.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/insights/a-quantum-attack-on-bitcoin-how-soon-before-your-crypto-wallet-is-at-risk

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
Solana
SOL$233.78-1.74%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000788-7.40%
XRP
XRP$3.0181-0.49%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
Share
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06359+0.53%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.8804-1.43%
FORM
FORM$1.9007-4.88%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Share
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323-3.07%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02309-1.91%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001845-1.70%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
Share

Trending News

More

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

TikTok Denies Allegations of Purchasing Trump’s Official Meme Coin