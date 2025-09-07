How States Should Respond To The Atrocities Against The Hazara?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 23:43
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3987+4.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016851-0.61%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000661-90.69%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.019+1.22%
Octavia
VIA$0.0145-5.22%

Members of the Afghan Hazara community protested against the genocide of Hazara people in Toronto, Canada, on January 28, 2024. They condemned the recent suicide bombings in western Kabul that claimed the lives of many Hazaras. The protesters also demanded an end to the arrest of Hazara women by the Taliban and advocated for the rights of Afghan women to study and work freely.(Photo credit: Sayed Najafizada/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

On September 4, 2025, New Lines Institute, a non-governmental organization, launched its newest report looking into the situation of the Hazara community in the Taliban-run Afghanistan. The report makes a legal assessment of acts targeting the community, examining the most recent attacks and the ongoing dire situation, since the Taliban takeover in August 2021. The report considers whether the ongoing attacks against Hazaras, carried out by various actors including the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (IS-KP/Daesh) and the Taliban, constitute genocide as per Article II of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Genocide Convention).

The report comes three years after British Parliamentarians established that there was a serious risk of genocide against the Hazara in Afghanistan. Back in 2022, having conducted an in-depth inquiry and having taken testimonies from victims/survivors and experts, British Parliamentarians found that the Hazara in Afghanistan, as a religious and ethnic minority, were at serious risk of genocide at the hands of the Taliban and IS-KP. This finding was supposed to have engaged the responsibility of all States to protect the Hazara and prevent a possible genocide, in line with the duty to prevent genocide in Article I of the Genocide Convention, and as per customary international law. However, these responses did not follow, enabling the Taliban to continue and do so with impunity.

When the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021, it significantly affected the situation faced by the Hazara and reversed the 20-year progress made in addressing the marginalization and discrimination experienced by this minority group. The return to power of the Taliban has included brutal acts of violence against the Hazara throughout Afghanistan and a return to terror. The first half of 2022 has seen hundreds of members of the Hazara community killed and many more injured as a result of the targeted attacks, including bombings of Hazara schools, places of worship and other centers. As the New Lines Institute report shows, this trend continued over the last three years.

The new report reveals a reasonable basis to believe that the targeting of the Hazara in the past few years, for which the Taliban and IS-KP/Daesh have predominantly claimed responsibility, meets the legal criteria for the crime of genocide under Article II of the Genocide Convention, with attacks on the Hazara amounting to prohibited acts under Article II (a) (killing members of the group), Article II (b) (causing serious bodily or mental harm), and Article II (c) (inflicting conditions calculated to bring about physical destruction). It further engaged with evidence of the specific intent required to prove the crime, namely, intent to destroy the group, in whole or in part.

The report cites a litany of examples of the targeting of the community, including attacks on schools, hospitals, places of worship, public transportation, workplaces, weddings and other celebrations, peaceful protests, commemoration ceremonies, sports and recreational events, markets, cultural centers, and voter registration sites, among others. In relation to the specific intent to destroy, Lord Alton of Liverpool, Peer in the U.K. House of Lords and chair of the Hazara Inquiry, indicated: “The intent to destroy the Hazara community, in whole or in part, is starkly evidenced by the perpetrators’ explicit acknowledgment of responsibility, dehumanizing rhetoric, incitement to violence, and repeated attacks on cultural and religious symbols. These acts, rooted in a long history of persecution dating to the late 19th century, reflect a chilling continuity of violence against this vulnerable group.”

What now? What if the atrocities amount to genocide? As the report explains, the crimes against the Hazara require “legal responses towards justice and accountability, including individual criminal responsibility of those responsible, but also state responsibility, and responsibility of the de facto authorities of Afghanistan.” Ambassador Beth Van Schaack, U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice (2022-2025), added that: “Given that the de facto authorities of Afghanistan are involved in the violation of the Genocide Convention, other State parties must act upon the duties under the Genocide Convention – to protect and ‘employ all means reasonably available to them’ to protect Hazaras from further genocidal acts in Afghanistan and to punish – by ensuring justice and accountability.” Among others, States could institute proceedings before the International Court of Justice against the Taliban, as the de facto authorities, for their violations of the Genocide Convention. This recommendation was presented by British Parliamentarians back in 2022. Over the last three years, there have been no attempts to do so. The question is then – what else would need to happen for States to care more?

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/ewelinaochab/2025/09/07/how-states-should-respond-to-the-atrocities-against-the-hazara/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2756-0.10%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022-2.22%
MAY
MAY$0.04176+1.53%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share
Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire

Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire

The post Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New opportunities are sweeping the crypto space, and soon Little Pepe (LILPEPE) will be making an explosion as the next take-off meme coin. Its Stage 12 presale is almost sold out, and its new Layer-2 blockchain is set to make LILPEPE a formidable competitor to tokens such as Shiba Inu (SHIB). Investors who get in early could see substantial returns, possibly turning a small investment of $200 into a fortune by 2026. SHIB Price Analysis: Testing Support at $0.000012 Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading at $0.00001204, showing a modest 0.24% increase over the last month. With a market cap of $7.09 billion and 24-hour trading volume at $154.6 million, SHIB has continued to see a 23.29% increase in volume despite recent price fluctuations. Recently, the token has been testing a critical support level of about $0.000012, which has been very strong in the past and may assist the token in a price rebound. During SHIB’s early rise, returns reached a staggering 23,000%, as the meme coin gained popularity. With the market being less active, the skyrocketing increase of Shiba Inu serves as a reminder that meme coins can still bring enormous returns, particularly when an investor opts to become an early adopter. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin With Real Utility Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is stirring up the meme coin market fast. It is rocketing to prominence thanks to its proprietary Layer-2 blockchain, low charges, and solid presale results. The LILPEPE presale Stage 12 has sold 96.08% of the 15.475 billion tokens, raising $24,184,107 out of a $25,475,000 target, leaving just $1,290,893 left to raise. The current Stage 12 price is $0.0021 per token, which marks a 110% increase from the initial Stage 1 price of $0.0010. Once Stage 12 closes, the presale will advance to Stage 13, where…
RealLink
REAL$0.06087+2.04%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000124+1.47%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.0099-5.71%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 23:04
Share
How a $1,500 Bet on Ozak AI Could Turn Into $300,000+ Before It Hits Major Exchanges

How a $1,500 Bet on Ozak AI Could Turn Into $300,000+ Before It Hits Major Exchanges

A project rarely comes along that blends hype with hard tech.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.22+2.18%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.126+4.56%
Major
MAJOR$0.15653+0.89%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/07 21:43
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire

How a $1,500 Bet on Ozak AI Could Turn Into $300,000+ Before It Hits Major Exchanges

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Glassnode: Bitcoin's illiquid supply rose to a record high, exceeding 14.3 million at the end of August