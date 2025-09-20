DOT Miners offers up to $8,700 daily passive income with cross-chain mining, Bitmain-backed tech, flexible plans, and transparent, secure operations.DOT Miners offers up to $8,700 daily passive income with cross-chain mining, Bitmain-backed tech, flexible plans, and transparent, secure operations.

How to Earn $8,700 Daily with XRP on DOT Miners

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 20:00
CROSS
CROSS$0.24852+3.39%
XRP
XRP$2.9801-1.10%
Polkadot
DOT$4.4-2.02%
Ripple Main

September 19, 2025, New York – Following the record-breaking $54 million trading volume on the first day of the launch of the first US-based XRP and DOGE spot ETFs, the cryptocurrency market has seen a surge in enthusiasm. Investors’ attention is not only focused on these compliant ETF products, but also on innovative crypto projects that offer passive income opportunities.

dot

Among these, DOT Miners stands out as one of the most promising passive income platforms, thanks to its cross-chain mining power aggregation, DeFi profit-sharing mechanism, and strategic partnership with Bitmain. Through simple digital asset allocation, investors have the opportunity to earn up to $8,700 in passive income daily, ushering in a new era of “earn while holding” cryptocurrency.

How can you create long-term, stable passive income with DOT Miners?

With just a few simple steps, you can easily start your digital mining journey and enjoy stable daily returns without any complicated operations:

1. Quickly register and claim your rewards instantly

Register in seconds and new users will receive $15 in free hashrate. Experience real returns without any deposit.

2. Flexible Mining Plan Selection

DOT Miners offers a variety of income plans to meet different budgets and timeframes:

  • Novice Miner

Investment: $100 | Period: 2 days | Daily income: $3.5 | Maturity income: $100 + $7

  • Starter Miner

Investment: $550 | Period: 7 days | Daily income: $6.71 | Maturity income: $550 + $46.97

  • Pro Miner

Investment: $3,100 | Period: 20 days | Daily income: $42.78 | Maturity income: $3,100 + $855.6

  • Prime Miner

Investment: $10,000 | Period: 43 days | Daily income: $156 | Maturity income: $10,000 + $6,708

  • Quantum Miner

Investment: $150,000 | Lifecycle: 48 days | Daily Return: $3,000 | Maturity Return: $150,000 + $144,000

  • Quantum Miner

Investment: $250,000 | Lifecycle: 45 days | Daily Return: $5,300 | Maturity Return: $250,000 + $238,500

Returns are automatically settled daily, and principal is returned upon contract expiration. Withdrawals and reinvestment are flexible and controllable.

Six Advantages of Choosing DOT Miners

  • Compliant Operations, Transparency and Trustworthiness

Headquartered in the UK, we strictly adhere to financial regulations. Contract information is publicly available, ensuring fund security and transparency.

  • No technical requirements, no equipment required

No need to purchase mining machines or professional knowledge required; you can start mining immediately after registration.

  • Green Energy, Environmentally Friendly and Efficient

All mining farms use 100% renewable energy, ensuring stable operation and low carbon emissions.

  • Multi-Currency Deposits

Mainstream cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, and SOL are all accepted, offering flexibility and convenience.

  • Technical Support from Industry Leaders

Strategic partnership with Bitmain ensures hardware and technical expertise, creating a safe and reliable mining ecosystem.

  • Top-tier security

Utilizing Cloudflare defense, EV SSL encryption, and multi-factor authentication, asset security is guaranteed throughout the entire process.

Invite friends and enjoy double the benefits.

Invite new users to register and invest, and receive a lifetime 4.5% commission bonus. This bonus is available to an unlimited number of users, with instant commission payments, making it easy to build a “digital wealth network.”

Conclusion

With the growing demand for passive income among global institutional and individual investors, DOT Miners’ XRP mining program undoubtedly provides a new avenue for increasing the value of digital assets. Going forward, DOT Miners will continue to optimize its computing power allocation and security and compliance systems, driving the cloud mining industry towards greater efficiency and sustainability, and helping global users embrace the new era of digital finance.

To learn more about DOT Miners, please visit:

Website: https://dotminers.com/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/DOTMiners

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.013338-5.50%
KIND
KIND$0.00688+24.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017821+0.37%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Macro analyst Luke Gromen’s comments come amid an ongoing debate over whether Bitcoin or Ether is the more attractive long-term option for traditional investors. Macro analyst Luke Gromen says the fact that Bitcoin doesn’t natively earn yield isn’t a weakness; it’s what makes it a safer store of value.“If you’re earning a yield, you are taking a risk,” Gromen told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast on Wednesday, responding to a question about critics who dismiss Bitcoin (BTC) because they prefer yield-earning assets.“Anyone who says that is showing their Western financial privilege,” he added.Read more
Threshold
T$0.0168+0.59%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,959.52+0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08656-0.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 14:22
Share
Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

X to take down crypto scam syndicate to ensure platform's 'absolute integrity.'
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010028-1.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017821+0.37%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.000605-3.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 20:30
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What's Next for Ecosystem

Bitcoin Bull Cycle: Unveiling the Final Ascent Towards a Monumental Peak