The cryptocurrency space in 2025 offers more opportunities than ever to earn digital assets. Cloud mining allows anyone to mine cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) without owning expensive hardware. With mobile-first apps and easy onboarding, earning crypto has never been more accessible. This guide highlights eight trusted cloud mining apps that let users start mining for free in just a minute.

Why Cloud Mining Apps Are the Best Option

Zero hardware required: All mining is done remotely.

Quick setup: Sign up, start mining, and track profits instantly.

Mobile-friendly: Fully functional on Android and iOS.

Daily rewards: Most apps distribute mined crypto every day.

Transparent operations: No hidden fees or complicated contracts.

1. ETNCrypto – The Leading Cloud Mining Platform

ETNCrypto tops the list in 2025 due to its transparent contracts, AI-powered monitoring, and professional ASIC mining centers. A $100 signup bonus allows new users to start mining immediately. The platform supports both Bitcoin and Dogecoin, ensuring users can diversify their earnings.

Key Features

Beginner-friendly mobile and desktop interface

Transparent contracts with clear ROI

AI-driven uptime monitoring and automated scheduling

Daily payouts and minimum withdrawal of $300

Global access without technical expertise

Mining Rigs

Mining Rig

Contract Price

Contract Period

Period Profit

ROI

Antminer S19 XP 【Free】

$100

1 Day

$1.50

1.50%

Antminer T21

$300

1 Day

$9.00

3.00%

Antminer Z15 Pro

$800

2 Days

$51.20

6.40%

Antminer S21 Pro

$1,600

3 Days

$168.00

10.50%

VolcMiner D1 Lite

$4,200

5 Days

$798.00

19.00%

Antminer S21+ Hyd

$8,800

7 Days

$2,648.80

30.10%

VolcMiner D1

$18,900

8 Days

$7,257.60

38.40%

Antminer L9

$36,000

6 Days

$12,528.00

34.80%

Antminer S21e XP Hyd 3U

$68,000

5 Days

$27,200.00

40.00%

2. Gomining – Multi-Coin Cloud Mining

Gomining offers flexible cloud mining contracts that allow users to mine Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other altcoins. Its mobile interface makes it easy to start earning crypto within minutes.

Features

Mobile-friendly app

Multi-coin mining support

Transparent contract payouts

Short-term and long-term mining options

3. Quantumcloud – Automated AI Mining

Quantumcloud combines AI optimization with cloud mining, ensuring that your hashpower is always allocated to the most profitable coins. Beginners can start with a free account and track earnings easily.

Features

AI-managed mining for maximum efficiency

Multi-coin support including BTC and DOGE

Beginner-friendly mobile dashboard

4. BitFuFu – Mining With Flexible Contracts

BitFuFu is known for offering scalable contracts suitable for small and large investors. The platform supports multiple cryptocurrencies and provides daily payouts.

Features

Flexible contract lengths

Multi-coin mining options

Transparent mobile dashboard for monitoring profits

5. StormGain – Integrated Mining and Trading

StormGain allows users to mine Bitcoin and Dogecoin on mobile while also providing built-in trading features. Users can mine free crypto and reinvest it using the app’s trading tools.

Features

Free cloud mining on mobile

Integrated wallet and trading system

Daily payouts and easy withdrawals

6. F2Hash – Efficient Cloud Mining

F2Hash focuses on providing efficient, reliable cloud mining services. The mobile app is intuitive, and users can start mining Bitcoin and altcoins immediately.

Features

Easy mobile setup

Transparent mining contracts

Multi-coin mining options

7. Libertex.org – Mobile-Friendly Mining Experience

Libertex.org combines crypto mining with portfolio tracking, allowing users to earn while monitoring crypto markets. The platform supports Bitcoin mining contracts suitable for mobile users.

Features

Mining and portfolio management in one app

Beginner-friendly mobile interface

Daily payouts with clear contract terms

8. 2bminer.com – High-Performance Cloud Mining

2bminer.com offers mobile access to high-performance cloud mining rigs. Users can select contracts based on investment levels and track earnings on their mobile devices.

Features

High-performance mining rigs

Mobile monitoring and management

Supports BTC and select altcoins

Comparison Table

Platform

Free Start / Bonus

Mobile Support

Best For

ETNCrypto

$100 bonus

Android/iOS

Reliable and transparent mining

Gomining

Free account

Android/iOS

Multi-coin flexibility

Quantumcloud

Free account

Android/iOS

AI-optimized mining

BitFuFu

Free trial

Android/iOS

Scalable contracts

StormGain

Free mining

Android/iOS

Mining + trading

F2Hash

Free account

Android/iOS

Efficient mining

Libertex.org

Free trial

Android/iOS

Mining + portfolio tracking

2bminer.com

Free account

Android/iOS

High-performance rigs

How to Start Mining Crypto in One Minute

Pick a platform: ETNCrypto or another trusted provider. Install the app on your mobile device. Sign up and claim a bonus if available. Choose a mining contract suitable for your budget. Monitor earnings using the mobile dashboard. Withdraw profits when reaching minimum thresholds.

Final Thoughts

In 2025, earning crypto through mobile cloud mining is simpler than ever. Platforms like ETNCrypto, Gomining, Quantumcloud, BitFuFu, StormGain, F2Hash, Libertex.org, and 2bminer.com make mining accessible, beginner-friendly, and profitable without investing in hardware. ETNCrypto stands out for its transparent contracts, AI-powered monitoring, and generous signup bonus.

Mobile cloud mining empowers users to earn passive income safely and efficiently, all from their smartphone. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned crypto enthusiast, these apps provide a reliable entry into the cryptocurrency world.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.