How to prepare for the US' new electronic social security payments and federal benefits

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/17 22:18
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.467-1.21%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1371-3.92%

The federal government is phasing out paper checks for Social Security benefits and other federal payments beginning this month. The directive was issued through an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on March 25, to be followed by electronic payment systems for nearly all federal disbursements by September 30.

According to data from the Treasury Department, paper checks are “16 times more likely” to be lost, stolen, or altered than electronic transfers. Officials claim the costs of maintaining paper-based infrastructure are unsustainable, reaching more than $657 million in Fiscal Year 2024 alone.

Washington believes the change could help the cause of its biggest agendas, reducing fraud and wasteful government spending

US government mandates federal departments to use electronic payments

Under the order, the Treasury Department will stop issuing paper checks for federal disbursements, including Social Security, Veterans Administration benefits, vendor payments, intragovernmental transfers, and tax refunds. 

In July, the Treasury Department began notifying beneficiaries about the September 30 deadline, including details on alternative payment options. Officials said the administration is also using mass emails, social media campaigns, and updated call-center scripts to inform more people about the change that is just a fortnight away.

All executive agencies are directed to switch to electronic funds transfer methods like direct deposit, prepaid card accounts, and other digital systems. Several cabinet-level departments, including Treasury, State, Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security, Education, and Health and Human Services, have been tasked with implementing the changes.

“State departments are trying to eliminate paper-based processes wherever possible,” a Treasury spokesperson said. The Labor Department’s calculations show that issuing a paper check costs about 50 cents, much on the high end compared to less than 15 cents for an electronic transfer.

Beneficiaries could still receive paper checks

The US Congress had voted to remove paper checks in the 1990s, although tax refunds were excluded from the requirement. Fast forward to today, about 94% of refunds, roughly 81 million of 86 million payments, were sent electronically during the 2025 filing season. 

Agency officials say fewer than 1% of beneficiaries with the Social Security Administration, Railroad Retirement Board, or Defense Department still receive paper checks. 

A spokesperson said that “where a beneficiary has no other means to receive payment, we will continue to issue paper checks.”

The Veterans Administration has embraced electronic payments, with more than 97% of benefit disbursements now digital, according to VA press secretary Pete Kasperowicz. Federal law, however, still requires the agency to provide paper checks upon request to veterans who prefer them.

Beneficiaries already on electronic payment systems do not need to take any action. However, those still receiving paper checks are encouraged to sign up for direct deposit through their payment agency, at GoDirect.gov, or by calling the Treasury’s electronic payment center at 800-967-6857. 

The US Treasury is asking those who are unbanked to open accounts through FDIC’s GetBanked program or MyCreditUnion.gov, or signing up for a Treasury-sponsored prepaid debit card.

Recipients who continue to receive paper checks are required to self-certify that they face specific hardships. Advocates say these individuals are often lower-income, lack identification, or do not meet credit requirements needed to open a bank account. 

“Maybe they don’t have enough money to do an initial deposit or they don’t have reliable transportation to get them to the bank to get things set up,” said Kathleen Romig, a former Social Security Administration official.

The executive order gave exceptions to the elderly, beneficiaries living in remote areas, and those with cognitive impairments and special needs. These groups may qualify for waivers, and the government will provide alternative payment options.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
Solana
SOL$233.78-1.74%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000788-7.40%
XRP
XRP$3.0181-0.49%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
Share
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06359+0.53%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.8804-1.43%
FORM
FORM$1.9007-4.88%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Share
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323-3.07%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02309-1.91%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001845-1.70%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
Share

Trending News

More

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

TikTok Denies Allegations of Purchasing Trump’s Official Meme Coin