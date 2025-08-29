How you can Make over 1000$ with TikTok Shop & Shop

Everyone talks about starting an online side hustle, but…
Most advice is either outdated, crowded, or just feels impossible if you’re not an influencer.
But things are changing fast — TikTok Shop and AI tools are opening doors for regular people to start earning, even if you’ve never sold anything online before.
Recently, I dove into three strategies anyone can use to make money on TikTok — even if you have $0 to start, don’t want to be on camera, or just want to help others grow.
Here’s exactly what I learned, the steps I took, and how you can use these same methods to make 2025 your best year for earning online.
If you want to be successful online, there’s one simple trick I’ve learned: get in early. Platforms like TikTok Shop are still new compared to Amazon or Etsy, and that means way less competition and more organic reach.
On TikTok Shop, I noticed even basic products (think: T-shirts, phone cases) are landing on the front page — and selling thousands of units.