HSBC, BNP Paribas back Canton Foundation in institutional tokenization push

Two major global banks — BNP Paribas and HSBC — have joined the Canton Foundation, the development organization of the tokenization-focused Canton Network, underscoring continued institutional interest in real-world asset applications of blockchain technology.

The foundation announced Tuesday that BNP Paribas and HSBC are now members, alongside recent entrants Goldman Sachs, Hong Kong FMI Services and Moody’s Ratings. With more than 30 members, the Canton Foundation provides governance and strategic direction for the network while advancing blockchain-based financial use cases.

Canton Network is a blockchain designed for institutional finance, with a core focus on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, regulatory compliance and interoperability.

