HSBC, ICBC Reportedly Eye Hong Kong Stablecoin Licenses

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 19:14
SIX
SIX$0.02144-0.13%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005761--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016302-3.53%
Major
MAJOR$0.15819-1.16%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06646+1.32%

HSBC and the world’s largest bank by total assets, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), reportedly plan to apply for stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong as the region’s new regulatory regime takes effect.

According to a Monday report in the Hong Kong Economic Journal, both HSBC and ICBC signaled their intention to apply for a stablecoin license with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). Neither bank responded to Cointelegraph’s request for comment by publication.

The HKMA previously said it is likely to only issue a few stablecoin licenses at first. According to the report, Standard Chartered and ICBC are likely to receive their licenses in the first round, giving them a potential first-mover advantage.

The Hong Kong Economic Journal reported that at the end of August, 77 institutions had expressed interest in applying for a stablecoin license. Some applicants reportedly described the requirements as stricter than expected.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Source: Wikimedia

Related: China weighs yuan-backed stablecoins in major policy shift: Reuters

Stringent requirements for Hong Kong stablecoin issuers

On Aug. 1, Hong Kong’s new stablecoin regulatory framework came into effect with a six-month transition period. The new Stablecoin Ordinance criminalizes the offering or promotion of unlicensed fiat-referenced stablecoins to retail investors and sets a high bar of entry for issuers.

When the new rules took effect, stablecoin companies operating in Hong Kong reported double-digit losses. Some companies fell as much as 20% in a single day, but local market experts described this as a healthy correction, as the rules were found to be stricter than expected.

After setting the ground rules for stablecoin issuance, Hong Kong regulators moved their attention to crypto custody. In mid-August, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) issued immediately effective guidance on cryptocurrency custody standards, introducing sweeping security requirements and a ban on smart contracts in cold wallet implementations.

Related: China cracks down on stablecoin promotions, research and seminars

Hong Kong’s new stablecoin regime

The new stablecoin licensing regime has attracted significant attention since its rollout. In mid-August, the SFC warned that the introduction of the new local stablecoin regulatory framework had increased the risk of fraud.

Its statement on the matter suggested that the heightened speculation surrounding stablecoin news increased the risk of fraud. An official urged investors to exercise caution and avoid making irrational investment decisions driven by market hype or price momentum.

Magazine: Hong Kong hoses down stablecoin frenzy, Pokémon on Solana: Asia Express

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/hsbc-icbc-hong-kong-stablecoin-license?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

In 2025, more UFC fans are betting with crypto than ever. Discover the top 5 sportsbooks offering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin UFC betting with fast payouts, no KYC, and instant play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04301+5.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09899-1.61%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/08 20:18
Share
Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

PANews reported on September 8th, according to CoinDesk, that Nasdaq is seeking to bring stocks to the blockchain space, filing an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, hoping to obtain approval to proceed with the plan. This comes as other securities industry institutions are scrambling towards the same goal of asset tokenization. In its application, Nasdaq stated: "Nasdaq believes that markets can adopt tokenization technology while still providing the benefits and protections of a national market system, and that tokenized assets should be traded in regulated markets, including national securities exchanges, alternative trading systems, and broker-dealers regulated by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority." Nasdaq stated that it will treat this business like regular stock transactions, and the clearing and settlement of token transactions will be handled through the Depository Trust Company. Investors who purchase these tokens will receive all the rights of the underlying shares, including voting and liquidation rights.
Union
U$0.00987-11.55%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004828+2.30%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.00149-0.20%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 20:03
Share
MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

PANews reported on September 8 that the decentralized RWA trading platform MyStonks has completed a comprehensive security audit conducted by blockchain security agency CertiK, aiming to focus on assessing the security and robustness of its smart contracts and core architecture. The relevant report has been made public on the CertiK official website. In addition, the MyStonks team revealed that in order to further strengthen the security of user assets and transactions, it is currently cooperating with other third-party security auditing agencies to conduct multi-level and continuous security verification and auditing work.
Core DAO
CORE$0.437+2.36%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005098-2.56%
Multichain
MULTI$0.05733-5.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 20:22
Share

Trending News

More

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

Kazakhstan's president proposes establishing a national digital asset fund to accumulate strategic cryptocurrency reserves

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year