PANews reported on September 22nd, according to 21CBR , that Huajian Medical announced the completion of the Nanjing ETHK Building, positioning itself as the world's first dedicated R&D base for digital real-world assets ( RWAs ). Since July , Huajian Medical has acquired a controlling stake in Guofu Quantum and established an innovative drug intellectual property tokenization fund, increasing its market capitalization from HK$ 3 billion to HK$ 17 billion. The company has been renamed "Huajian Digital Industry Group" and is collaborating with Renhe Pharmaceutical to establish an OTC drug RWA exchange in the United States, promoting the digitization and on-chain circulation of medical assets.PANews reported on September 22nd, according to 21CBR , that Huajian Medical announced the completion of the Nanjing ETHK Building, positioning itself as the world's first dedicated R&D base for digital real-world assets ( RWAs ). Since July , Huajian Medical has acquired a controlling stake in Guofu Quantum and established an innovative drug intellectual property tokenization fund, increasing its market capitalization from HK$ 3 billion to HK$ 17 billion. The company has been renamed "Huajian Digital Industry Group" and is collaborating with Renhe Pharmaceutical to establish an OTC drug RWA exchange in the United States, promoting the digitization and on-chain circulation of medical assets.

Huajian Medical, which has deployed RWA digital assets, saw its market value surge by HK$14 billion in two months.

By: PANews
2025/09/22 08:49
