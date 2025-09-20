Huang Licheng, the "Big Brother" of "Ma Ji", currently has a floating loss of $14,400 on his 3x ASTER short position

PANews reported on September 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, "Big Brother Maji" Huang Licheng increased his ASTER short position by three times to 225,000 coins in the past two hours, worth $270,000, with an average opening price of $1.1376. The current floating loss is $14,400.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.