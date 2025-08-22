Hulu Drops Trailer For Spy Thriller K-Drama ‘Tempest’

Disney+ / Hulu’s Tempest Disney+ / Hulu

Hulu has released the trailer for one of their most anticipated Korean dramas set to release next month, Tempest, a spy thriller filled with political conspiracies, dynamic action sequences, tense romance, and international star power.

After her husband – a presidential candidate – is assassinated in front of her, Seo Munju ( Gianna Jun ) tries to find the truth behind his death. She learns more than she bargained for, including conspiracies stretching all the way to the White House. As she uncovers more secrets, her life is put in danger. Mercenary Paik Sanho (Gang Dong-won) is hired to protect her, but he has secrets of his own.

The spy thriller series stars Jun Ji-hyun/Gianna Jun (Kingdom, My Love From The Star) and Gang Dong-won (The Priests, Peninsula, Broker), John Cho (Searching, Star Trek), Lee Misook (Queen of Tears), Park Haejoon (When Life Gives You Tangerines), Christopher Gorham (The Lincoln Lawyer, Ugly Betty), Michael Gaston (Prison Break, 24), and Spencer Garrett (For All Mankind, Bosch). It is directed by Kim Heewon ( Queen of Tears, Vincenzo ), co-directed by Heo Myeonghaeng (The Roundup: Punishment, Badland Hunters), and written by Chung Seokyung (Decision to Leave, Little Women).

Produced by Korean companies Imaginus, in association with Showrunners, AA, and Skydance, Tempest is one of the first Korean dramas to heavily feature American actors in prominent roles. Cho, a Korean American actor, plays a White House staffer who is somehow connected to Gang’s character, Sanho.

During the Disney+ press conference for the series, held in Seoul yesterday, Carol Choi, executive vice president at Walt Disney Company APAC, said to expect “a high-stakes romance, a cross-genre series blending espionage, romance, and action.”

She adds, “Like many of our global hits, it has specificity in the story, but ultimately touches on universal themes of power and ambition, truth and trust, critical to creating global hits.”

Best known for his film work , Tempest also marks Gang’s return to television since 2004. Screenwriter Chung Seokyung described casting the actor as “winning the lottery,” and praised his performance.

“[Gang] portrayed Sanho masterfully, bringing out both the character’s coldness and warmth, maturity, and boyishness – all at once,” Chung said.

Tempest premieres on September 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, launching with three episodes, then two episodes weekly released every Wednesday, with a total of nine episodes.