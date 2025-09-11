Hurry! One Month Left to Win from 15,000 USDT in the Spacecoin Writing Contest

\ Great work deserves more than applause. It should be rewarded!

And reward it we did in the first two rounds of the Spacecoin Writing Contest, with 6,000 USDT awarded to eight standout entries across the contest’s primary tags: #decentralized-internet, #spacetech, and #blockchain-use-case.

As we shared earlier, we’re taking things a step further for the final round by adding another 6,000 USDT to the pot, bringing the total prize pool for Round 3 of the Spacecoin Writing Contest to 9,000 USDT.

These additional prizes will be awarded to winning entries in the #spacecoin, #creditcoin, and #gluwa categories.

If you want to be recognized for the quality of your work (and stake your claim to a share of our 9000 USDT prize pool), you have until October 7, 2025, to enter by tackling one or more of the contest’s prompts.

Enter the Spacecoin Writing Contest now.

How to Enter the Spacecoin Writing Contest

Step 1: Write

Submit an article that answers one question under any of the following contest tags.

Note: Each tag comes with a list of writing prompts. Below are just are few examples:

#decentralized-internet

Can a decentralized internet truly eliminate internet censorship?

Answer with this template to enter.

How can decentralized systems combat the network effect?

Answer with this template to enter.

#spacetech

How can space tech be used to build a decentralized internet?

Answer with this template to enter.

What’s the Most Promising Earth Application of Space Technology?

Answer with this template to enter.

#blockchain-use-case

What’s the Best Example of a Purpose-Driven Blockchain You Know?

Answer with this template to enter.

How can blockchain help promote financial inclusion among the unbanked?

Answer with this template to enter.

Additionally, participants may also submit stories under any of the contest tags.

#spacecoin

Discuss Spacecoin’s mission to decentralize the internet.

Answer with this writing template to enter.

#creditcoin

How Does Creditcoin Create Trust in On-Chain Lending Ecosystems?

Answer with this writing template to enter.

#gluwa

How does Gluwa facilitate global financial inclusion?

Answer with this writing template to enter.

See the full list of writing prompts for each contest tag here.

Step 2: Submit

Submit your article for review on HackerNoon, making sure to include your chosen contest tag. Then, add seven additional relevant tags to improve distribution and visibility.

Step 3: Share (Optional)

Once published, share your article across social media platforms using the contest hashtag to increase visibility and engage with the community.

That’s it! Follow these simple steps, and you’ll be in the running to win from our 9,000 USDT prize pool, awarded as follows:

Spacecoin Writing Contest: Prize Breakdown

For the final round, up to 7 writers will be awarded across ALL contest categories as follows:

:::info

| General Tag Prizes 3000 USDT | Sponsor Tag Prizes | |----|----| | #decentralized-internet - 1000 USDT for best story | #spacecoin - 2000 USDT for best story | | #spacetech - 1000 USDT for best story | 500 USDT for runner up | #creditcoin - 2000 USDT for best story | | #blockchain-use-case - 500 USDT for best story | #gluwa - 2000 USDT for best story |

The Spacecoin Writing Contest: Guidelines

Must be 18+ to enter

You can enter the contest by adding the appropriate tag to your story. (#spacetech, #decentralized-internet, #realworld-blockchain-usecase, #spacecoin, #creditcoin, #gluwa)

Must create a HackerNoon account .

No AI-generated content

FAQs

Can I Write Under a Pen Name?

Yes! You can use your real name on your HN profile, a fake name, or even create a persona to write under.

What are the Contest’s Timelines?

Round 1: CLOSED

Round 2: CLOSED

Round 3: ONGOING (Deadline: October 7, 2025)

Can I submit more than one entry to the contest?

Of course! Each story submission shall be considered a separate entry into the writing contest.

How are the winners selected?

At the end of the round, we’ll review all valid submissions and shortlist standout entries.

Next, the shortlisted stories will be voted on by HackerNoon and Spacecoin staff.

The top stories, across ALL contest tags, will be selected and announced.

Can I win more than one prize?

Yes.

Ready to Win Big?

Start a draft to enter the Spacecoin Writing Contest now!

