Husky Inu Completes Latest Price Jump, Rises To $0.00020389

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/08 22:04
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.06348-25.98%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000357-8.69%

Husky Inu (HINU) completed the latest price jump of its pre-launch stage over the weekend, rising from $0.00020330 to $0.00020389. The project's pre-launch phase commenced on April 1, following the conclusion of its presale.

The project’s next price increase will see the value of the HINU token rise from $0.00020389 to $0.00020449.

Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00020389 Over Weekend

Husky Inu (HINU) registered the latest price increase of its pre-launch phase over the weekend, rising from $0.00020330 to $0.00020389. The price increase is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The pre-launch phase aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as the launch date approaches. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

The Slow Climb To $900,000

Husky Inu (HINU) has continued to register strong investor interest despite the ongoing market upheaval. As a result of market uncertainty, the project faced a substantial slowdown in funding. Major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE), registered significant selling pressure and fell to multi-month lows before recovering. Other cryptocurrencies also registered notable declines before recovering.

However, with markets recovering, the project’s fundraising is back on track. Husky Inu has raised $888,062 so far and remains on track to cross $900,000 and reach its stated funding goal of $1.2 million. The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to its dynamic strategy, the project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

Visit the following links for more information on Husky Inu:

  • Website: Husky Inu Official Website

  • Twitter: Husky Inu Twitter

  • Telegram: Husky Inu Telegram

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$214.43+5.52%
Capverse
CAP$0.12941-12.72%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.240562+13.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1323+5.58%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 23:10
Share
BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

The post BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine has crossed a new milestone, building its Ethereum reserves to more than 2 million ETH and solidifying its role as the largest corporate holder of the asset. The company announced on Sept. 8 that its balance sheet now exceeds $9.21 billion, split between holdings of 2,069,443 ETH, 192 Bitcoin, and $266 million in cash. These significant holdings now make it the second global treasury company behind the Bitcoin-focused Strategy Inc (MSTR), which owns 636,505 BTC valued at $71 billion. Moreover, data from the Strategic ETH Reserve shows that BitMine’s holdings surpass the combined total of the next five largest Ethereum treasuries. SharpLink Gaming comes second with 837,230 ETH, while The Ether Machine holds 495,360 ETH. BitMine’s Ethereum strategy Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee explained that BitMine views Ethereum as a cornerstone of the next decade in financial markets. He pointed to Wall Street’s growing blockchain adoption and the rise of agentic artificial intelligence as key forces driving demand. According to him, these developments are creating a structural “supercycle” for Ethereum to thrive and “lead a greater transformation of today’s financial system.” As a result, the firm has set a long-term target of owning 5% of the total ETH supply. With its current holdings close to 2%, BitMine has already covered nearly 40% of that path. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Meanwhile, BitMine’s Ethereum-heavy activities have lifted its profile on Wall Street. According to Fundstrat, the company’s stock trades an average daily dollar volume of $1.7 billion, ranking 30th among all US-listed equities. That places it between Bank of America (29th) and Exxon Mobil (31st), signaling how crypto-linked equities are increasingly competing with traditional blue-chip stocks for…
Bitcoin
BTC$112,344.36+1.08%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008553-11.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09932-1.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:54
Share

Trending News

More

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

Dogecoin Rally Stalls as Sell Signal Emerges

SEC Delays Canary HBAR and Grayscale Polkadot ETF Approval Again