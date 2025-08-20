Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Latest Price Jump, Rises To $0.00019863

By: Cryptodaily
2025/08/20 21:42
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01395+1.52%
Particl
PART$0.1811-1.25%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.06895-29.78%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000415--%

Husky Inu (HINU) registered the latest price jump of its pre-launch stage, rising from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863. The project’s regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The next increase will see the HINU token’s value rise to $0.00019921.

The project is also closing in on the $900,000 funding milestone, and could reach the figure before the end of the month.

Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00019863

Husky Inu (HINU) registered the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863. The price increase is part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The pre-launch phase aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as its launch date draws closer. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

$900,000 Before The End Of The Month

Husky Inu (HINU) is also expected to reach the $900,000 fundraising milestone by the end of the month. The project has raised $880,957 so far thanks to a dynamic pricing strategy. This strategy allowed the project to raise funds effectively. Husky Inu crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

SwapCrypto, Husky Inu’s Cryptocurrency Exchange

Husky Inu (HINU) recently launched its very own cryptocurrency exchange, SwapCrypto.com. The launch is a significant step for the Husky Inu ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment to provide value to its nascent user base and building real-world utility. Unlike other memecoins that depend on hype and speculation, Husky Inu is dedicated to its utility and long-term vision. Instead of becoming just another memecoin, it is creating the infrastructure to give its community the tools to engage with digital finance. SwapCrypto.com enhances Husky Inu’s growing ecosystem and solidifies its position in an increasingly competitive DeFi ecosystem.

The launch gives the growing Husky Inu community a dedicated and highly trusted environment to access their digital assets. It also reduces dependence on third-party exchanges, strengthening the project’s independence and identity within the memecoin ecosystem.

Visit the following links for more information on Husky Inu:

  • Website: Husky Inu Official Website

  • Twitter: Husky Inu Twitter

  • Telegram: Husky Inu Telegram

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0.01608+0.87%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003571+1.04%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245+1.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000393-1.50%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12674+1.18%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 