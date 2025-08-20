Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Latest Price Jump, Rises To $0.00019863

Husky Inu (HINU) registered the latest price jump of its pre-launch stage, rising from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863. The project’s regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The next increase will see the HINU token’s value rise to $0.00019921.

The project is also closing in on the $900,000 funding milestone, and could reach the figure before the end of the month.

Husky Inu (HINU) registered the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863. The price increase is part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The pre-launch phase aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as its launch date draws closer. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

$900,000 Before The End Of The Month

Husky Inu (HINU) is also expected to reach the $900,000 fundraising milestone by the end of the month. The project has raised $880,957 so far thanks to a dynamic pricing strategy. This strategy allowed the project to raise funds effectively. Husky Inu crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

SwapCrypto, Husky Inu’s Cryptocurrency Exchange

Husky Inu (HINU) recently launched its very own cryptocurrency exchange, SwapCrypto.com. The launch is a significant step for the Husky Inu ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment to provide value to its nascent user base and building real-world utility. Unlike other memecoins that depend on hype and speculation, Husky Inu is dedicated to its utility and long-term vision. Instead of becoming just another memecoin, it is creating the infrastructure to give its community the tools to engage with digital finance. SwapCrypto.com enhances Husky Inu’s growing ecosystem and solidifies its position in an increasingly competitive DeFi ecosystem.

The launch gives the growing Husky Inu community a dedicated and highly trusted environment to access their digital assets. It also reduces dependence on third-party exchanges, strengthening the project’s independence and identity within the memecoin ecosystem.

