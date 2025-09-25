Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020991

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020930 to $0.00020991. The price increase is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, following the conclusion of the highly successful presale.

Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00020991

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00020930 to $0.00020991. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, following the conclusion of its presale. The pre-launch phase aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as the launch date approaches. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

Another Slowdown In Funding?

Husky Inu (HINU) has found incredible support in the broader memecoin community. However, the pace of fundraising has slowed down once again after markets suffered a dramatic crash on Monday, with Bitcoin (BTC) falling below $112,000 and Ethereum (ETH) briefly falling below $4,000. Other cryptocurrencies also registered notable declines at the beginning of the week before recovering to reclaim lost levels. As a result, HINU supporters must wait a little longer before the project reaches the $900,000 milestone.

Husky Inu has raised $897,612 so far thanks to a dynamic pricing strategy. Husky Inu adopted this strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. The project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

Crypto Market Back In Bearish Territory

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market’s recovery has faded as Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies returned to the red. BTC has lost the key $112,000 level, and is trading around $111,100, down nearly 2%. On the other hand, Ethereum (ETH) is down over 5% and has fallen below $4,000. Ripple (XRP) is down over 2%, while Solana (SOL) is down nearly 7%, trading around $198. Dogecoin (DOGE) is down almost 6%, while Cardano (ADA) is down 5%, trading around $0.782. Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), Hedera (HBAR), Litecoin (LTC), Toncoin (TON), and Polkadot (DOT) have also registered substantial declines.

