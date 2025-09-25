Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020930 to $0.00020991. The price increase is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, following the conclusion of the highly successful presale.Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020930 to $0.00020991. The price increase is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, following the conclusion of the highly successful presale.

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020991

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/25 23:35
Movement
MOVE$0.1066-9.73%
Particl
PART$0.1977-0.95%
1
1$0.00933-54.19%

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020930 to $0.00020991. The price increase is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, following the conclusion of the highly successful presale.

Husky Inu is also closing in on the $900,000 fundraising milestone, and has raised $897,612 so far.

Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00020991

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00020930 to $0.00020991. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, following the conclusion of its presale. The pre-launch phase aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as the launch date approaches. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

Another Slowdown In Funding?

Husky Inu (HINU) has found incredible support in the broader memecoin community. However, the pace of fundraising has slowed down once again after markets suffered a dramatic crash on Monday, with Bitcoin (BTC) falling below $112,000 and Ethereum (ETH) briefly falling below $4,000. Other cryptocurrencies also registered notable declines at the beginning of the week before recovering to reclaim lost levels. As a result, HINU supporters must wait a little longer before the project reaches the $900,000 milestone.

Husky Inu has raised $897,612 so far thanks to a dynamic pricing strategy. Husky Inu adopted this strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to its dynamic strategy, Husky Inu has raised $881,570 so far, and could reach $900,000 before the end of the month. The project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

Crypto Market Back In Bearish Territory

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market’s recovery has faded as Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies returned to the red. BTC has lost the key $112,000 level, and is trading around $111,100, down nearly 2%. On the other hand, Ethereum (ETH) is down over 5% and has fallen below $4,000. Ripple (XRP) is down over 2%, while Solana (SOL) is down nearly 7%, trading around $198. Dogecoin (DOGE) is down almost 6%, while Cardano (ADA) is down 5%, trading around $0.782. Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), Hedera (HBAR), Litecoin (LTC), Toncoin (TON), and Polkadot (DOT) have also registered substantial declines.

Visit the following links for more information on Husky Inu:

  • Website: Husky Inu Official Website

  • Twitter: Husky Inu Twitter

  • Telegram: Husky Inu Telegram

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000116-5.53%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000045-22.14%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4076-9.78%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13
Share
Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

ADA is flashing mixed signals, but its chances of rallying to $0.95 might have diminished.
Cardano
ADA$0.7616-7.55%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/26 00:33
Share
MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Picture the crypto market like a crowded stadium where meme coins are the loudest fans. Some are waving banners, others […] The post MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002163-9.72%
MOG Coin
MOG$0.0000006168-12.63%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 00:21
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin